Gem Miner's Holiday Show Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season!

The GEM MINER'S Holiday Show, produced by MAGMA, the Mid-Atlantic's premium Gem, Jewelry, Bead, Mineral and Arts and Crafts Show, will be conducting its 17th annual event at the Lebanon PA County Fairgrounds and Expo Center November 14–16, 2025. The Holiday Show is a major production in the gem show circuit and an international event with vendors from around the world.



Image caption: A showcase of exquisite items!

This year's show features The Oak & Stone School of American Gemcutting which offers a unique blend of education and artistry. Their booth will feature live gemcutting demonstrations, allowing visitors to see rough stone transformed into brilliant gems and they will be offering enrollments for their personalized classes plus displaying a beautiful collection of cut gemstones.

There are other educational exhibits, including: Bootlegger Bo's Gem Mine, The Interstellar Collection, GS Designs offering wirewrapping services and Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery with on-site wine tasting. Something for everyone!

Visit for additional information and a discount admission coupon.

This show is a great place to get a jump start on holiday shopping and with this direct link to the public, many items are at discounted prices.

Show hours are Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is $6. Plenty of free and handicapped parking. Veterans and children 12 and under are admitted for free. PA Turnpike Exit #266, Rt. 72 North, then right to 80 Rocherty Road, 17042.

Additional information and tickets: tickets

Teresa Schwab

Gem Miners Shows

(301) 807-9745

...

Mid-Atlantic Gem and Mineral Association LLC (MAGMA); Dba Gem Miner's Holiday Show; P. O. Box 352, Monrovia MD 21770.

