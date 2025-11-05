PAHO WHO Issues Donor Alert To Mobilise Critical Resources Following Hurricane Melissa Impact In Jamaica

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has issued a

The alert, now available online, outlines the most pressing health needs and the funding required to address them over the next six months in Jamaica.

The hurricane has claimed more than 50 lives and displaced over one million people across the Caribbean. Jamaica has been particularly hard-hit, with 2.8 million people exposed to destructive winds and flooding. As of 3 November, 32 deaths have been confirmed in Jamaica, 94 injuries treated, and over 7,000 people remain in shelters.

Five major hospitals are severely damaged in Western and Southern regions of the country. Seventy water supplies were inoperable due to high turbidity and electrical outages. Forty percent of the facilities island-wide still have power instability further complicating recovery efforts.

Health services under strain

Initial health assessments reveal a dire situation in Jamaica. The continuity of essential health services is under severe strain, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions. Infrastructure damage and service disruptions have made access to care extremely difficult.

Mental health needs are also emerging as a critical concern. Communities are grappling with trauma and loss, and the demand for psychological support and community-based interventions is growing rapidly.

The risk of disease outbreaks is substantial. Flooding, sanitation breakdowns, and widespread displacement have created conditions ripe for the spread of waterborne, foodborne, mosquito-borne, and respiratory illnesses, particularly in shelters where overcrowding heightens transmission risks. At the same time, logistical challenges continue to hinder access to affected communities, delaying damage assessments and the delivery of life-saving supplies.

Urgent donor support needed

To respond effectively, PAHO/WHO is seeking US$14.2 million in donor support. This funding will help restore health care delivery, intensify disease surveillance, ensure safe water and sanitation, and improve coordination of humanitarian assistance. The largest portion-US$10.2 million-is earmarked to support the continuity of essential care delivery, including critical mental health support, and restore the capacity of damaged health services.

PAHO/WHO has already activated its emergency procedures and contingency plans. Twelve international experts have been deployed to Jamaica to support infrastructure damage assessment, environmental health, mental health and psychosocial assistance, emergency medical teams, logistics, and coordination. Daily collaboration is underway with the national Health Emergency Operations Center, the United Nations Country Team and other humanitarian partners.

PAHO/WHO is also leading health sector coordination and participating in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) efforts, while mobilising medical supplies from its regional reserves in Panama and Barbados. Additional resources are urgently needed to scale up and sustain critical health response operations on the ground to protect the lives and health of affected populations.

The full donor alert document is available online and provides detailed information on the response strategy and funding breakdown.

