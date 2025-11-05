Billiontoone Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 4,551,100 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $60.00 per share. In addition, BillionToOne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 682,665 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 6, 2025, under the ticker symbol“BLLN.” The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $273.1 million, without giving effect to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on November 7, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Jefferies and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and BTIG are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: ... and ...; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at ...; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at ...; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

Investor Contact

...

Media Contact

...