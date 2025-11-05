Yodel Pass Launches“Yodel Events” A Unified Ticketing & Event Platform Built For Parks And Outdoor Venues

MENAFN - GetNews)Today, Yodel Pass is proud to announce the launch of Yodel Events, a groundbreaking digital event and ticketing platform purpose-built for parks, recreation agencies, municipalities, and outdoor venues. Yodel Events provides a comprehensive digital platform-akin to an 'Eventbrite for Parks'-designed to streamline how agencies manage day passes, memberships, event registration, parking, and mobile validation.

Public agencies and park operators often juggle multiple disconnected systems - for tickets, passes, parking, and event management. Yodel Events consolidates all these functions in one unified platform.

Key features include:



Seamless ticketing & passes in one system: Sell event tickets, daily/annual passes, and memberships through one integrated backend.

Mobile delivery with smart QR codes: Digital passes are delivered to visitor mobile devices, protected by dynamic QR codes updated in real time to reduce fraud.

Validation & access control workflows: Staff can validate passes via scanning or use our hardware free feature with visual validation.

White-label branding & customization: Agencies can present the visitor experience under their own brand identity.

Pay-as-you-go pricing: No upfront costs-fees are tied to transactions, making adoption easier for public agencies. Insights & analytics: Real-time reporting to help agencies measure attendance, revenue, and visitation patterns.



To help agencies evaluate the platform firsthand, Yodel is offering controlled access to a sandbox environment. Interested organizations may request access via email, experience the full workflows, and explore how Yodel Events might integrate into their operations.

“We built Yodel Events because parks deserve modern infrastructure just like any private venue,” said President Tony Alex.“Our mission is to empower recreation agencies to deliver frictionless visitor experiences, while simplifying operations behind the scenes.”

“When we piloted this system, staff reported faster check-ins, more revenue, and better data visibility,” State Park Manager.

About Yodel Pass

Yodel Pass is an end-to-end digital platform to purchase, store, and validate tickets and passes.

