Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Regional Developments, Competitive Strategies, And Growth Insights By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market is gaining traction as a sustainable alternative to PET, driven by rising demand for bio-based and recyclable packaging materials. With strong adoption in food & beverage, textile, and consumer goods industries, major players such as Avantium N.V., ALPLA Group, Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. are actively advancing innovations to scale PEF production globally.

The polyethylene furanoate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 67.9% to reach USD 406.6 million by 2030 from USD 30.5 million in 2025. The business report offers polyethylene furanoate market size, industry growth, share, development trends, product demand, investment plans, business idea, forecasts to 2030 and more. The top notch polyethylene furanoate market research report covers detailed analysis of top players.

The market for polyethylene furanoate is driven by rising demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, regulatory support for bio-based plastics, advancements in production technology, and growing applications in food, beverage, and consumer goods.

Download PDF Brochure:

“High performance grade is projected to account for the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

High performance grade holds the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate market by grade since it offers better mechanical, thermal, and barrier properties to meet the demand from industries like automotive, electronics, and specialty packaging, where the advanced functionality of materials is paramount. In these applications, the premium cost is justified by ongoing demand and the high performance segment's significant market value throughout the forecast period.

“Bottles is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polyethylene furanoate, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

Bottles is projected to be the fastest-growing application of polyethylene furanoate by value because brand owners are quickly substituting PEF for PET to achieve sustainability targets and compliance with increasingly stringent recycled-content regulations, particularly in food & beverage packaging. PEF bottles have significantly superior gas barrier performance, which allows for lighter recyclable containers that are in line with environmental mandates, as well as consumer demand for greener packaging.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

“North America is estimated to account for the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate market, in terms of value.”

North America holds the second-largest share in the polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market, driven by strong demand for sustainable packaging due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing consumer awareness around plastic pollution. The region has a fairly well-established production infrastructure, which has allowed early pioneers/niche manufacturers to focus on bio-based product development. Additionally, the well-established supply chain, along with its abundant natural resources, continues to grow the adoption of its applications of PEF, particularly in food & beverage packaging.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Companies

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the polyethylene furanoate market include Avantium (Netherlands), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), AVA Biochem AG (Switzerland), Origin Materials (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co., Ltd (China), Swicofil AG (Switzerland), ALPLA (Austria), Danone (France), and Eastman Chemical Company (US).

Avantium

Avantium is recognized as one of the foremost companies in renewable and sustainable chemistry, leading the commercialization of polyethylene furanoate (PEF), a polymer that comes exclusively from plants, is recyclable, and has improved performance properties compared to conventional plastics. The company is composed of three significant business areas: R&D Solutions, Renewable Chemistries, and Renewable Polymers. The products manufactured under the Renewable Polymers category are marketed under the brand name Releaf.

Inquire Before Buying:

Sulzer Ltd

Sulzer Ltd is a global authority in fluid engineering and chemical processing applications. The company applies its expertise in the development of energy-efficient technologies in pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, purification, crystallization, and polymerization across a wide variety of liquids and gases. It is organized geographically around three key business segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. Some examples of the comprehensive range of products include agitators, mixers, tower management, compressors, aeration solutions, pumps, monitoring and controlling systems, separation technologies, process plants, polymer production, lift stations, solid reduction and removal systems, screeners, sedimentation and filtration support, and digital tools.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.