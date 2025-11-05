Former Professional Footballer And Performance Coach Gabriel Rojo De La Vega Piccolo To Present At GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 Conference

MENAFN - GetNews)



Orlando, Fla. - November 5, 2025 - The Association of Vacation and Tourism Complexes (ACOTUR) and Perspective Group today announced that Gabriel Rojo de la Vega Piccolo, a former professional footballer and current Nike Global Trainer and performance coach, will take the stage at the GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 Conference, taking place November 18–20, 2025, at the Kempinski Hotel Cancún. His featured session,“Lead the Standard: Mindset, Discipline & Impact,” presented by Gold Sponsor arrivia, will be held Wednesday, November 19.

Rojo de la Vega is a Nike Global Trainer, entrepreneur, and performance coach with more than a decade of experience helping people strengthen both body and mind. As the founder of El T3mplo gyms and Fitness Collective in Mexico City-communities known for redefining discipline and human performance-he's guided thousands through mentorship programs, retreats, and digital platforms that promote stronger habits, resilient mindsets, and purpose-driven living. His approach blends science-based training with mindset conditioning, proving that discipline, clarity, and consistency are the keys to lasting transformation.

“As someone who's experienced the power of discipline and perseverance both on and off the field, I'm honored to share my journey and philosophy with GNEX-ACOTUR attendees,” said Rojo de la Vega.“This event is about transformation, leadership, and connection-principles that define excellence in every arena.”

The session is proudly sponsored by arrivia, a global leader in travel technology and loyalty solutions trusted by brands including American Express®, USAA®, and Marriott Vacation Club®. Arrivia's support reflects its shared focus on innovation, growth, and empowering both people and partners to reach their full potential.

“Arrivia is proud to sponsor Gabriel Rojo de la Vega's session,” said Bryan Huskey, Sr. Vice President, Partner Services at arrivia.“His message of discipline, mindset, and leadership perfectly aligns with our mission to help partners and travelers reach new heights through smarter, more rewarding experiences.”

Part of the internationally recognized GNEX Conference Series, GNEX-ACOTUR 2025 will bring together senior executives from Mexico's vacation ownership and hospitality sectors for three days of networking, innovation, and insight. With sponsors like arrivia and speakers like Rojo de la Vega, the event promises to inspire both personal and professional growth.

About arrivia

Arriviais a travel technology company that provides travel loyalty, booking and marketing solutions to consumer-facing companies that want to deliver exceptional value to their customers, uncover new revenue streams and drive growth through exciting travel rewards and member benefits. The company's Travel Privileges platform opens up the world of travel for companies like T-Mobile, Westgate Resorts, Vidanta and Marriott Vacation Club by offering their customers more value through exclusive pricing and encouraging discovery with relevant and personalized options that inspire travel and customer loyalty. To learn more about how arrivia helps companies drive growth, incentivize sales, boost affinity and reward high-value customers, visit .

About ACOTUR

​ACOTUR (Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turísticos, A.C.) is a nonprofit organization based in Cancún, Quintana Roo, dedicated to representing and supporting the vacation club and timeshare industry in southeastern Mexico. Founded in 2018, ACOTUR comprises over 50 member companies, encompassing more than 100 hotels and 45,000 rooms. The association focuses on promoting inclusion, responsible representation, transparent communication, and networking among its members and industry stakeholders. Under the leadership of its current president, Claudia Villuendas, ACOTUR aims to strengthen the sector by fostering collaboration with local and state authorities and enhancing professional development opportunities for industry personnel.

About GNEX Conference

With a new destination every year, a heavy focus on networking, high-quality events, and innovative format, GNEX Conferences attract senior-level executives from more than 100+ companies across the globe. The conference series brings together a unique mix of attendees from traditionally separated segments of the hospitality industry, enabling you to network with companies that specialize in Hotels, Vacation Ownership, Resort Real Estate, Vacation Rentals, OTAs, Travel Agencies & Travel Clubs, plus all the vendors that supply them, including Resort Management, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Financial, Construction & Renovation, Technology, HR & Training and more.