Detroit R&B Sensation RUSH313 Heats Up Global Airwaves With Hit Single“Kissing & Rubbing”

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising R&B artist RUSH313 is making waves across the global music scene with his latest single,“Kissing & Rubbing.” The track has quickly captured the attention of fans and DJs worldwide, showcasing the artist's smooth vocals, infectious melodies, and undeniable charisma.







Blending Detroit's rich musical heritage with a fresh, modern sound, RUSH313 delivers a performance that resonates with both longtime R&B lovers and new listeners.“Kissing & Rubbing” has already gained traction on international radio and streaming platforms, proving that RUSH313 is an artist to watch in today's competitive music landscape.

“Detroit has always been about soul, passion, and authenticity,” says RUSH313.“This single is my way of carrying that tradition forward while giving fans something they can feel and connect with.”

With momentum building, RUSH313 is preparing for upcoming live performances and additional releases that promise to further solidify his place as one of Detroit's most exciting new voices.

Broadcast and TV Highlights

Satellite TV:

TZiK (Global) – tzik Saturday 11:00 a.m. PST / Replay Monday–Friday & Sunday 11:00 a.m. PST Audience: 595 million (Satellite), 160 million (Apple TV), 40 million (Amazon Fire TV), 56 million (ROKU)



Amazon Fire TV & Roku (Global and On-Demand):



Indie Network Amazon Fire TV App – 40M audience Indie Network Roku App – 56M audience



International Radio & Satellite Airplay

Satellite Radio:

NETRADIO (France) – netradio Saturday & Sunday 3:00 p.m. PST



FM & DAB+ Stations (Europe & U.S.):



M@X FM (Belgium) – maxfm

RPL Radio 89.2, RDM 102.7, Elise Radio (France) – Heavy weekend rotation

KOGY 95 Hawaiian Pacific Radio (USA, Lahaina) – Wednesdays, 6:00 p.m.

Kiss FM 91.6 (Sweden, Denmark, Spain) – Fridays, 4:00 p.m.

Eveniment FM (Romania) – Saturdays, 10:00 p.m.

Radio Xanthi One (Greece) – Mondays, 10:50 a.m.

Classic Hits KOGY 95.2 (USA, Kentucky) – Wednesdays, 7:00 p.m. H2O 90.4 (France) – h2oradio



North America and Caribbean Reach



W.Q.R.Y. (Miami, USA) – Amazon Fire TV & Roku apps, Sundays, 5:30 p.m.

Platinum Vibes Radio (New York) – Tuesdays, 7:00 p.m.

Smack'em Radio (New Haven) – Tuesdays, 7:00 p.m.

DaGr8FM (Miami) – Tuesdays, 6:00 p.m.

Heat FM Radio (Staten Island) – Fridays, 3:00 p.m. CoolMixRadio (Oaktown, USA) – Multiple weekly slots



European & Global Digital Rotation

RUSH313's“Kissing & Rubbing” has earned key placements across top digital and FM stations in France, Italy, Portugal, the UK, Canada, Romania, Greece, Taiwan, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela - including: Declicstation, Radio EmerGeNti, Luton Urban Radio, DFM Digital Future Music, Silver Radio, POP Radio, NCB Radio, Euradio, Canal 5, Indie Rock Radio, Radio Augusta, Cosmopolita Radio, Plug Talk Radio, and many more.

About RUSH313

Emerging from Detroit's rich musical heritage, RUSH313 represents the next wave of R&B talent - fusing timeless soul with futuristic production and emotionally charged storytelling. His smooth vocal tone, polished delivery, and sensual energy have made him one of the Midwest's most buzzed-about rising stars.

“Kissing & Rubbing” reflects his signature artistry - seductive, confident, and drenched in groove - continuing the city's legacy of producing world-class R&B voices.