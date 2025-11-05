Ecuadorian Rainforest Announces November 2025 Ingredient Lineup

MENAFN - GetNews) Company spotlights color, flavor, and formulation-ready botanicals for food, supplement, and beverage manufacturing.

Clifton, NJ - November 5, 2025 - Ecuadorian Rainforest, LLC, a bulk supplier of botanical powders and extracts for the nutraceutical, food, and beverage industries, has released its November 2025 Monthly Ingredient Specials featuring a mix of color-rich spices, functional herbs, and versatile plant powders suited for formulation work across dosage forms.

The November lineup highlights Pumpkin Powder, Annatto Powder, Black Tea Powder, Maca 4:1 Powdered Extract, Chickpea Powder, Rosemary Powder, and Cayenne Pepper 10,000 Scoville Powder-ingredients selected for their consistency, blend-ready texture, and application flexibility in beverage, supplement, and functional-food systems.

“This collection reflects what our customers are currently developing for year-end and early-2026 launches,” said a company spokesperson.“Color, flavor, and clean labeling continue to guide the way brands approach formulation.”

All ingredients are offered as bulk raw materials and are supported by standard documentation packages, including specification sheets, certificates of analysis, and country-of-origin data. The company's Monthly Ingredient Specials program spotlights seasonal materials to help manufacturers plan ahead for upcoming production schedules.

Visitors can view the complete November ingredient list and request documentation through the Ecuadorian Rainforest website's Monthly Ingredient Specials page.

About Ecuadorian Rainforest

Founded in 1997, Ecuadorian Rainforest LLC supplies natural fruit, vegetable, herbal, and specialty ingredients to the nutraceutical and food industries. The company maintains a commitment to traceable sourcing and responsible processing for manufacturers worldwide.