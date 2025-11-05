Sage Potash Announces Director And Officer Changes

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") announces that Peter Hogendoorn will be retiring as a director from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), as well as stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Hogendoorn for his contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and officer of Sage Potash. He has played an important role in guiding the Company to its current enviable position within the potash industry.

Gordon Ellis, lead director, adds, "We wish Peter well in his retirement and thank him for all of his work and support these past years. His dedication to Sage Potash has been greatly appreciated. We wish him the very best."

The Company is pleased to also announce that J. Patricio Varas has accepted an offer to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sage Potash following Mr. Hogendoorn's retirement.

Mr. Varas is a Professional Geoscientist and Mining Executive with over 39 years' experience in mineral exploration, mine development and corporate management. He has extensive experience in developing precious and base metal exploration and mining projects around the world. He has played integral roles in the discovery of world class mineral deposits and mines (Santo Domingo Sur Cu-Fe in Chile, Diavik Diamonds - NWT, and Milestone Potash - Saskatchewan), delivery of major feasibility studies and has overseen significant mineral asset sales and corporate transactions.

Sage Potash is pleased to welcome Mr. Varas and looks forward to his positive contribution in the growth and success of the Company.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gordon Ellis, Lead Director

1 (236) 521-1521

Website:

For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations - ...

