Trump To Help Zohran Mamdani, Wants New York To Be Successful - 'We Have A Choice Between Communism And Common Sense'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he will 'help' newly elected New York mayor Zohran Mamdani as he wants the city to be successful.

Trump made the remark during a speech in Miami on the anniversary of his re-electio to a second term, a day after crucial polls in NYC, Virginia and New Jersey.

“Let's see how a communist does in New York. We will help him. We want New York to be successful. We'll help him, a little bit maybe,” said Trump.

| Mamdani open to talks with Trump; vows to work to honour New Yorkers' trust

Just a few hours before Trump's speech, Mamdani expressed his willingness to speak with the president or anyone about things that could benefit the people, even when the White House had not reached out to him.

In the fiercely fought election ahead of mid-term polls next year to decide control of Congress, Mamdani won the NYC mayor race, defeating former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Republican nominee, Curtis Sliwa, suggesting a shift in political mood in the country.

| 3 immigrants, including Muslims with Indian roots, deal major blow to Trump 'Lost sovereignty in New York'

Referring to Mamdani's victory, Trump said that on November 5 last year, the American people reclaimed their government and restored the sovereignty, and added,“We lost a little bit of 'sovereignty' in New York last night, but we'll take care of it.”

Trump added that Americans rescued the economy, gained liberty and saved the country on that magnificent night 365 days ago.

"The decision facing all Americans could not be more clear - We have a choice between communism and common sense," he said.

Trump further claimed that their opponents are offering an economic nightmare while they were offering an economic miracle. "They put America last, we put America first,” remarked Trump.

| Trump celebrates election win anniversary, heads to Miami 'I am not a mean person'

Stating that he is not a mean person and just wants to have a country that's great again, Trump said.“We have gathered today on the one-year anniversary of the single most consequential election victory. I'm a very modest person."

| Trump wants his cabinet to behave like China's Xi Jinping's team - Video Mamdani's challenge to Trump

Addressing his supporters after victory in NYC, Mamdani issued a direct challenge to Trump, saying,“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him."

“Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said.

The Democrat told New Yorkers that they have delivered a mandate for change, for a new kind of politics, for a city they can afford, and a mandate for a government that can deliver exactly that.