Anaergia S.R.L. In Joint Venture To Supply C$22 Million Technology Package To Ora Biogas Project In Basilicata, Italy

TREVIGLIO, Italy & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia”, the“Company”,“us”, or“our”) (TSX:ANRG; OTCQX:ANRGF), through its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., entered into a joint venture with Tozzi Sud and Isolmec Group, each a significant participant in the construction sector in Italy, to build a new anaerobic digestion facility for BioHold in Basilicata, southern Italy. BioHold is a bioenergy platform jointly controlled by Pietro Fiorentini and the Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund. The project, Ora Biogas, is Anaergia's first project for BioHold.

The Ora Biogas facility is expected to process a variety of agricultural residues to produce renewable gas. Once operational, it is projected to generate over 47,000 megawatt-hours annually of biomethane, which will be injected into Italy's gas distribution network. The facility is expected to begin operations by June 2026. The joint venture's total contract is for approximately C$22 million.

“Anaergia has an established presence in Italy, and this joint venture demonstrates how we work together with leading local partners to advance projects with expedited timelines,” said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.“By leveraging our recognized expertise and proven solutions, this project will deliver meaningful economic and environmental benefits from agricultural residues. Therefore, we are pleased to be part of this new project, our first one for BioHold.”

Nunzio Perna, CEO of Isolmec and Tozzi Sud, added,“We are proud to take part in this project alongside highly experienced partners. The construction of the Ora Biogas plant represents a concrete step toward a more sustainable energy future and reaffirms the commitment of our industrial group in contributing to the development of innovative infrastructure for the country's ecological transition.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with the JV of Isolmec, Tozzi Sud and Anaergia on this important biomethane project,” stated Zeno Marani, Biomethane Development Manager of BioHold.“I am confident that the proven experience and capabilities of our companies will ensure a successful and long-lasting partnership.”

About BioHold

Established in 2023, BioHold S.r.l. is an Italian biogas and biomethane platform, with a sizeable and high-quality portfolio of brownfield biogas plants and greenfield biomethane agri-feedstock projects. BioHold's joint-controlling shareholders are Pietro Fiorentini S.p.A. and Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund. The Company's current portfolio consists of around 20 owned or contractually secured plants, plus a sizable pipeline of assets under advanced stage of negotiation, that it plans to make into biomethane plants.

For additional information on BioHold, please see:



and

About Tozzi Sud S.p.A.

Tozzi Sud S.p.A. is an Italian engineering and construction company that carries out various activities in the field of electrical, instrumental and electromechanical systems. Its business units operate in both the renewable sector and the Oil & Gas sector.

For more information on Tozzi Sud, see:

About Isolmec Group

Isolmec Group is an Italian company active in the construction and industrial sector, headquartered in Italy with additional offices in France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, and Croatia. The Group operates more than 4,000 square meters of offices, warehouses, and production facilities, and is managing hundreds of active construction sites across Italy and abroad.

For additional information on Isolmec Group please see:

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For additional information on Anaergia please see:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the timing of construction of the new facility, the expected volume of agricultural wastes, the expected production of biomethane, the total investment, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

For media and/or investor relations please contact:...

Source: Anaergia Inc.

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.