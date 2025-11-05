Franklin Templeton Unveils New Tokenized US Government Fund In Hong Kong

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As Asia continues to solidify its position as a hub for innovative digital assets, Franklin Templeton introduces a groundbreaking tokenized US dollar money market fund tailored for institutional investors in Hong Kong. This move signals a notable shift toward integrating traditional finance with blockchain technology, highlighting Hong Kong's evolving regulatory landscape and its commitment to advancing asset tokenization within the crypto markets.



Franklin Templeton launches the first end-to-end tokenized US dollar fund onchain in Hong Kong, targeting professional investors.

The fund offers exposure to short-term US government treasurys, aiming to generate income while preserving capital, using proprietary blockchain systems.

Initial access is limited to institutional investors, with plans to expand to retail after regulatory approval.

Hong Kong's clear digital asset regulations are fostering the growth of DeFi and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects. Major financial institutions are actively exploring blockchain pilots, signaling increased mainstream adoption of crypto-related infrastructure.

Franklin Templeton Expands Digital Asset Offerings in Asia

Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest asset managers, has launched the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund - a tokenized US dollar money market fund designed for professional investors in Hong Kong. The fund represents the first end-to-end digital structure by any asset manager to handle issuance, distribution, and servicing entirely onchain, leveraging blockchain technology for greater efficiency and transparency.

Registered in Luxembourg under a regulated framework that enables cross-border sales within the EU, the fund utilizes Franklin's proprietary blockchain recordkeeping system. It aims to provide a steady income stream and capital preservation through investments in short-term US government treasurys. While initially limited to institutional investors, Franklin Templeton's head of Asia-Pacific, Tariq Ahmad, indicated plans to develop a retail-approved version subject to regulatory approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Brian Chen, leading OSL Wealth Management-a key distribution partner-highlighted Hong Kong's growing reputation as a regional digital asset hub:“Hong Kong is becoming an institutionally trusted center for digital assets.” This push into tokenized funds follows similar initiatives like China Asset Management's recent launch of a tokenized money market fund, signaling a broader regional trend.

Hong Kong's Growing Role in Asset Tokenization

Distinct from mainland China's restrictive stance, Hong Kong benefits from a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, fostering a vibrant environment for crypto innovation and RWA tokenization. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) launched the Project Ensemble sandbox to explore how real-world assets can be tokenized and settled through a wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC).

This initiative builds on earlier projects, such as the March 2024 launch of wCBDC, designed to facilitate asset tokenization. Furthermore, collaborations like the pilot between UBS, Chainlink, and DigiFT in Hong Kong are testing automated fund tokenization and lifecycle management using blockchain infrastructure.

In November, the HKMA announced plans to deepen its RWA tokenization efforts under the Fintech 2030 strategy, including issuing tokenized government bonds and exploring tokenized Exchange Fund papers alongside the upcoming e-HKD stablecoin-placing Hong Kong at the forefront of crypto regulation and blockchain-based financial innovation.

