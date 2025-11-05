Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Garrett Motion Announces Participation At Baird Global Industrial Conference


2025-11-05 05:16:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland,, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) ("Garrett" or the "Company"), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conference:

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference (November 12, 2025) – Sean Deason, SVP and CFO, Craig Balis, Chief Technology Officer will host a company presentation and participate in investor meetings.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cyril Grandjean
+1.734.392.5504
...


