Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Jefferies, Zion, And United Homes Group And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION), and United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)



On September 29, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported auto supplier company First Brands, had filed for bankruptcy,“amid accounting questions” and that“First Brands lenders are looking into possible irregularities stemming from the company's billions of dollars of off-balance-sheet debt.”

Then, on October 8, 2025, Jefferies disclosed that its asset management fund, through its credit fund Point Bonita, held about $715 million in receivables linked to First Brands, and that its exposure was through a factoring arrangement.“In its bankruptcy filings, First Brands indicated that its special advisors were investigating whether receivables had been turned over to third-party factors upon receipt and whether receivables may have been factored more than once,” Jefferies said in its filing. On this news, Jefferies' stock price fell $4.66, or 7.9%, to close at $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)



On October 15, 2025, Zions Bancorporation disclosed it had“identified what it believes to be apparent misrepresentations and contractual defaults” by two borrowers and several guarantors under two related commercial and industrial loans extended by the Bank's California Bank & Trust division. The Company disclosed, as a result, it would“take a provision for the full approximately $60 million outstanding under the Loans and charge off $50 million of said amount.” On this news, Zions' stock price fell $7.10, or 13.14%, to close at $46.93 on October 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)



On October 20, 2025, six UHG board members resigned following the refusal of Executive Chairman Michael Nieri to step down from his role at the Company and forgo any future compensation. Nieri's refusal to agree to those conditions followed a strategic review of UHG's business by a special committee of independent directors, who unanimously concluded that "continuing to execute on the Company's strategic plan as an independent, public company is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders at this time." On this news, UHG's stock price fell $2.24 per share, or 52.46%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 20, 2025.

