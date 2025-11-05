Chamco Digital Appoints Deric Gurley As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Global technology and digital transformation firm Chamco Digital today announced the appointment of Deric Gurley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Mr. Gurley previously served as Interim CEO during the company's major organizational overhaul earlier this year and will now lead Chamco Digital into its next phase of innovation, growth, and global expansion.

“Deric has proven his leadership through a period of intense transformation at Chamco Digital,” said N. Jude Nwosu, CTO of Chamco Digital.“His strategic vision, operational discipline, and focus on client value have set the stage for sustained success. We are delighted to welcome him as permanent CEO.”

About Mr. Gurley's Background

Mr. Gurley brings more than two decades of executive-level experience across the technology, consulting, and cloud innovation sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in global organizations where he led business operations, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market execution. According to his public professional profile, his background spans finance, marketing, business operations and project management-underscoring his broad expertise in driving transformation and growth.

During his extensive career, Mr. Gurley championed digital transformation initiatives and built high-performance teams focused on delivering value. His experience includes leading global partner ecosystems, operationalizing growth strategies and managing large portfolios of services in enterprise and consulting environments.

As Interim CEO at Chamco Digital, Mr. Gurley guided the company through a comprehensive restructuring that modernized operations, repositioned the solution portfolio, and reinforced the company's commitment to innovation and customer success. With this foundation firmly established, he now assumes full responsibility for advancing the company's strategic direction and global market leadership.

“It is an honor to lead Chamco Digital into its next chapter,” said Mr. Gurley.“We stand at the dawn of a new era in which cloud, AI, and digital automation converge to redefine business models worldwide. Chamco Digital is uniquely positioned to guide organizations through that journey. I look forward to working with our clients, partners, and global teams to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and meaningful impact.”

Mr. Gurley added:“We also have a robust pipeline of new products and solutions set for launch in the coming months, reflecting our ongoing investment in technology leadership, customer success, and sustainable digital growth.”

Strategic Priorities Under Mr. Gurley's Leadership

Under Mr. Gurley's guidance, Chamco Digital will continue to advance its global strategy through:

.Accelerated growth and market expansion, with a focus on industry-specific digital transformation solutions.

.Strengthened partnerships with major global technology providers, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Pax8, to deliver next-generation cloud, AI, and data-driven solutions.

.Increased investment in innovation, emphasizing intelligent operations, automation, and enterprise modernization.

.Commitment to culture and talent, fostering a diverse, inclusive, and forward-thinking workforce.

About Chamco Digital

Chamco Digital is a global technology firm specializing in cloud transformation, artificial intelligence integration, intelligent automation, and digital strategy. With a strong network of innovation centers, partner alliances, and global operations, Chamco Digital helps organizations modernize, transform, and thrive in the era of Industry 4.0 and beyond.