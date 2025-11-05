KMX Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Class Action Lawsuit Against Carmax, Inc.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Mislead Investors Regarding its 2026 Growth

According to the complaint, on September 25, 2025, CarMax issued disappointing financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2026. On this news, CarMax's stock price fell $11.5 per share, or 20.07%, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025. The next day it fell a further 1.62%, to close at $44.86.

Plaintiffs allege that defendants recklessly overstated CarMax's growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against CarMax, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by January 2, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis.

