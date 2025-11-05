CORRECTION Roper Technologies, Inc.
Roper Technologies increases dividend 10% - its 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase
Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.91 per share, reflecting a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend, payable on January 16, 2026 to stockholders of record on January 2, 2026. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2025, or an expected $0.34 increase on an annual basis ($0.085 on a quarterly basis). This is the thirty-third consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .
Contact information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment