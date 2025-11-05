Greif Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Results
|Net Sales Impact
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|Durable Metal Solutions
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|Integrated Solutions
|Currency Translation
|1.9
|%
|2.6
|%
|-
|%
|1.0
|%
|Volume
|(0.2
|)%
|(6.6
|)%
|(7.7
|)%
|6.7
|%
|Selling Prices and Product Mix
|1.6
|%
|(0.6
|)%
|2.1
|%
|(13.0
|)%
|Total Impact
|3.3
|%
|(4.6
|)%
|(5.6
|)%
|(5.3
|)%
Customized Polymer Solutions
Net sales increased by $6.4 million to $205.4 million primarily due to $3.8 million positive foreign currency translation impacts and $3.2 million from higher average selling prices, partially offset by lower volumes.
Gross profit increased by $5.9 million to $45.7 million due to the same factors that impacted net sales.
Operating profit decreased by $11.0 million to an operating loss of $1.9 million primarily due to higher corporate allocated Selling, General & Administrative ("SG&A") expenses following the Containerboard Business divestment, as well as higher restructuring and other charges, partially offset by the same factors that impacted gross profit.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.5 million to $28.4 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit, partially offset by higher corporate allocated SG&A expenses.
Durable Metal Solutions
Net sales decreased by $12.2 million to $247.3 million primarily due to $17.2 million attributable to lower volumes, partially offset by $6.9 million positive foreign currency translation impacts.
Gross profit increased by $0.4 million to $50.1 million primarily due to lower raw material costs, partially offset by the same factors that impacted net sales.
Operating profit decreased by $8.0 million to $12.9 million primarily due to higher corporate allocated SG&A expenses following the Containerboard Business divestment, as well as higher restructuring and other charges, partially offset by the same factors that impacted gross profit.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.3 million to $27.9 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit, partially offset by higher corporate allocated SG&A expenses.
Sustainable Fiber Solutions
Net sales decreased by $11.6 million to $196.6 million primarily due to $15.7 million attributable to lower volumes, partially offset by $4.3 million from higher average selling prices as a result of higher published boxboard prices.
Gross profit increased by $8.0 million to $48.9 million primarily due to lower raw material and manufacturing costs, partially offset by the same factors that impacted net sales.
Operating profit decreased by $21.8 million to an operating loss of $3.3 million primarily due to higher corporate allocated SG&A expenses following the Containerboard Business divestment, as well as higher restructuring and other charges and higher impairment charges, partially offset by the same factors that impacted gross profit.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $5.1 million to $40.5 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit, partially offset by higher corporate allocated SG&A expenses.
Integrated Solutions
Net sales decreased by $6.2 million to $52.0 million primarily due to $6.9 million from lower average selling prices.
Gross profit decreased by $1.3 million to $14.9 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted net sales, partially offset by lower raw material costs.
Operating profit decreased by $6.8 million to an operating loss of $2.7 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted gross profit, higher corporate allocated SG&A expenses following the Containerboard Business divestment, as well as higher restructuring and other charges.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4.1 million to $2.1 million primarily due to the same factors that impacted operating profit.
Tax Summary
During the fourth quarter, we recorded tax expense of $26.8 million on a $9.6 million net loss before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. That result was related to the impact of non-recurring items affecting pre-tax income and the residual nature of continuing operations after removing discontinued operations. Tax expense also includes various taxes either not based on income or not directly correlated to current period income, the impact of which is magnified due to the lower income reported in this two month quarter. The tax expense was also influenced by the mix of earnings across the jurisdictions in which we do business. For the full year, we recorded tax expense of $64.8 million on $103.7 million of net income before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, which was impacted, though to a lesser degree, by the same factors impacting our fourth quarter tax expense.
Company Outlook
Our markets have now experienced a multi-year period of industrial contraction, and we have not identified any compelling demand inflection on the horizon. While we believe we are well positioned for an eventual recovery of the industrial economy, at this time we believe it is appropriate to continue to provide only low-end guidance based on the continuing demand trends reflected in the past year, current price/cost factors, other identifiable discrete items, and other identifiable discrete items which we will discuss during our fourth quarter earnings release call. Call-in details are provided below.
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal 2026 Low-End Guidance Estimate
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$630
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$315
Note: Our fiscal 2026 low-end guidance estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted free cash flow contain forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially as a result of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, including those set forth below under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements.” In addition, these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, forecasted net income in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and forecasted net cash provided by operating activities in the case of Adjusted free cash flow, due to the inherent difficulty in projecting and quantifying the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations, such as gains or losses on the disposal of businesses or properties, plants and equipment, non-cash asset impairment charges due to unanticipated changes in the business, restructuring related activities, acquisition and integration related costs, debt extinguishment costs, stock-based compensation expense, amortization and depreciation expense, merger and acquisition activity, and other costs that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted free cash flow are not available without unreasonable effort.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Participants may access the call using the following online registration link: . Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2025. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the Company's web site at estor greif.
Investor Relations contact information
Bill D'Onofrio, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, 614-499-7233. ...
About Greif
Founded in 1877, Greif is a global leader in performance packaging located in over 35 countries. The company delivers trusted, innovative, and tailored solutions that support some of the world's most demanding and fastest-growing industries. With a commitment to legendary customer service, operational excellence, and global sustainability, Greif packages life's essentials – and creates lasting value for its colleagues, customers, and other stakeholders. Learn more about the company's Customized Polymer, Sustainable Fiber, Durable Metal, and Integrated Solutions at and follow Greif on Instagram and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“aspiration,”“objective,”“project,”“believe,”“continue,”“on track” or“target” or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations and other information currently available to management. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements have a reasonable basis, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, whether expressed or implied.
Such risks and uncertainties that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) historically, our business has been sensitive to changes in general economic or business conditions, (ii) our global operations subject us to political risks, instability and currency exchange that could adversely affect our results of operations, (iii) the current and future challenging global economy and disruption and volatility of the financial and credit markets may adversely affect our business and our access to financing and could delay or otherwise disrupt our share repurchase plan, (iv) the continuing consolidation of our customer base and suppliers may intensify pricing pressure, (v) we operate in highly competitive industries, (vi) our business is sensitive to changes in industry demands and customer preferences, (vii) raw material shortages, price fluctuations, global supply chain disruptions and high inflation may adversely impact our results of operations, (viii) energy and transportation price fluctuations and shortages may adversely impact our manufacturing operations and costs, (ix) we may encounter difficulties or liabilities arising from acquisitions or divestitures, (x) we may incur additional rationalization costs and product dispositions and there is no guarantee that our efforts to reduce costs will be successful, (xi) several operations are conducted by joint ventures that we cannot operate solely for our benefit, (xii) certain of the agreements that govern our joint ventures provide our partners with put or call options, (xiii) our ability to attract, develop and retain talented and qualified employees, managers and executives is critical to our success, (xiv) our business may be adversely impacted by work stoppages and other labor relations matters, (xv) we may be subject to losses that might not be covered in whole or in part by existing insurance reserves or insurance coverage and general insurance premium and deductible increases, (xvi) our business depends on the uninterrupted operations of our facilities, systems and business functions, including our information technology (“it”) and other business systems, (xvii) a cyber-attack, security breach of customer, employee, supplier or company information and data privacy risks and costs of compliance with new regulations may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, (xviii) we have in the past been and in the future could be subject to changes in our tax rates, the adoption of new U.S. or foreign tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities, (xix) we have a significant amount of goodwill and long-lived assets which, if impaired in the future, would adversely impact our results of operations, (xx) changing climate, global climate change regulations and greenhouse gas effects may adversely affect our operations and financial performance, (xxi) we may be unable to achieve our greenhouse gas emission reduction target by 2030, (xxii) legislation/regulation related to environmental and health and safety matters could negatively impact our operations and financial performance, (xxiii) product liability claims and other legal proceedings could adversely affect our operations and financial performance, and (xxiv) we may incur fines or penalties, damage to our reputation or other adverse consequences if our employees, agents or business partners violate, or are alleged to have violated, anti-bribery, competition or other laws.
The risks described above are not all-inclusive, and given these and other possible risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. For a detailed discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted, projected or anticipated, see“Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements made in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to such risk factors. Except to the limited extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|701.3
|$
|724.9
|$
|3,933.1
|$
|3,972.8
|Cost of products sold
|541.7
|578.3
|3,061.6
|3,155.0
|Gross profit
|159.6
|146.6
|871.5
|817.8
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|126.0
|91.9
|601.9
|535.5
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|1.7
|1.3
|7.1
|17.4
|Restructuring and other charges
|20.1
|1.1
|62.6
|2.7
|Non-cash asset impairment charges
|10.1
|0.4
|37.9
|2.3
|(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(3.8
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(7.5
|)
|(7.1
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|0.5
|-
|1.9
|(46.1
|)
|Operating profit
|5.0
|52.6
|167.6
|313.1
|Interest expense, net
|9.8
|11.3
|56.1
|40.7
|Other (income) expense, net
|4.8
|0.4
|7.8
|9.9
|Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net
|(9.6
|)
|40.9
|103.7
|262.5
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|26.8
|2.9
|64.8
|18.9
|Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|2.2
|(0.5
|)
|0.7
|(2.6
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(38.6
|)
|38.5
|38.2
|246.2
|Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|763.4
|11.1
|824.9
|23.3
|Net income
|724.8
|49.6
|863.1
|269.5
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(4.7
|)
|(4.5
|)
|(23.1
|)
|(25.7
|)
|Net income attributable to Greif, Inc.
|$
|720.1
|$
|45.1
|$
|840.0
|$
|243.8
|Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:
|Earnings from continuing operations per Class A common stock
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.27
|$
|3.83
|Earnings from discontinued operations per Class A common stock
|$
|13.14
|$
|0.19
|$
|14.20
|$
|0.40
|Class A common stock
|$
|12.40
|$
|0.78
|$
|14.47
|$
|4.23
|Earnings from continuing operations per Class B common stock
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.38
|$
|5.72
|Earnings from discontinued operations per Class B common stock
|$
|19.72
|$
|0.29
|$
|21.31
|$
|0.61
|Class B common stock
|$
|18.59
|$
|1.17
|$
|21.69
|$
|6.33
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:
|Earnings from continuing operations per Class A common stock
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.28
|$
|3.81
|Earnings from discontinued operations per Class A common stock
|$
|13.00
|$
|0.19
|$
|14.06
|$
|0.40
|Class A common stock
|$
|12.27
|$
|0.77
|$
|14.34
|$
|4.21
|Earnings from continuing operations per Class B common stock
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.38
|$
|5.72
|Earnings from discontinued operations per Class B common stock
|$
|19.72
|$
|0.29
|$
|21.31
|$
|0.61
|Class B common stock
|$
|18.59
|$
|1.17
|$
|21.69
|$
|6.33
|Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:
|Class A common stock
|26.2
|25.8
|26.1
|25.7
|Class B common stock
|21.3
|21.3
|21.3
|21.3
|Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share attributable to Greif, Inc. common shareholders:
|Class A common stock
|26.9
|26.3
|26.3
|26.0
|Class B common stock
|21.3
|21.3
|21.3
|21.3
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
UNAUDITED
|(in millions)
| September 30, 2025
| October 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|256.7
|$
|197.7
|Trade accounts receivable
|655.3
|638.7
|Inventories
|336.8
|328.1
|Other current assets
|415.1
|384.9
|1,663.9
|1,549.4
|LONG-TERM ASSETS
|Goodwill
|1,696.5
|1,655.5
|Intangible assets
|840.9
|932.7
|Operating lease assets
|186.5
|218.8
|Other long-term assets
|243.8
|908.2
|2,967.7
|3,715.2
|PROPERTIES, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|1,135.2
|1,383.0
|$
|5,766.8
|$
|6,647.6
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|429.6
|$
|458.6
|Short-term borrowings
|287.7
|18.6
|Current portion of long-term debt
|-
|95.8
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|43.9
|46.9
|Other current liabilities
|368.4
|394.5
|1,129.6
|1,014.4
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|Long-term debt
|914.8
|2,626.2
|Operating lease liabilities
|143.9
|174.4
|Other long-term liabilities
|533.8
|585.2
|1,592.5
|3,385.8
|REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|92.3
|129.9
|EQUITY
|Total Greif, Inc. equity
|2,914.9
|2,082.4
|Noncontrolling interests
|37.5
|35.1
|2,952.4
|2,117.5
|$
|5,766.8
|$
|6,647.6
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS*
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|724.8
|$
|49.6
|$
|863.1
|$
|269.5
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|39.2
|44.7
|236.9
|238.1
|Asset impairments
|10.1
|0.4
|37.9
|2.3
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|(27.8
|)
|52.6
|(28.3
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Gain on disposal of businesses, net
|(1,097.5
|)
|0.1
|(1,094.9
|)
|(46.0
|)
|Other non-cash adjustments to net income
|1.5
|7.5
|44.4
|49.5
|Operating working capital changes
|6.5
|27.9
|(51.6
|)
|(74.4
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in other assets and liabilities
|98.5
|(51.0
|)
|51.1
|(137.4
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(244.7
|)
|131.8
|58.6
|300.6
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisitions of companies, net of cash acquired
|-
|-
|(4.6
|)
|(567.6
|)
|Purchases of properties, plants and equipment
|(37.3
|)
|(34.6
|)
|(143.8
|)
|(176.0
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of properties, plants and equipment and businesses, net of impacts from the purchase of acquisitions
|1,787.3
|90.5
|1,810.0
|101.0
|Payments for deferred purchase price of acquisitions
|-
|-
|(1.9
|)
|(1.7
|)
|Proceeds from hedging derivatives
|-
|-
|22.5
|-
|Other
|3.4
|(0.2
|)
|1.0
|(3.8
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|1,753.4
|55.7
|1,683.2
|(648.1
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on debt, net
|(1,516.4
|)
|(157.7
|)
|(1,551.2
|)
|503.5
|Dividends paid to Greif, Inc. shareholders
|(7.3
|)
|(7.1
|)
|(101.1
|)
|(96.9
|)
|Tax withholding payments for stock-based awards
|-
|-
|(7.4
|)
|(10.6
|)
|Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|(38.7
|)
|-
|Other
|(15.5
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(29.1
|)
|(23.2
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by for financing activities
|(1,539.2
|)
|(168.9
|)
|(1,727.5
|)
|372.8
|Effects of exchange rates on cash
|2.0
|3.6
|44.7
|10.2
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(28.5
|)
|22.2
|59.0
|35.5
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|285.2
|194.2
|197.7
|180.9
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|256.7
|$
|216.4
|$
|256.7
|$
|216.4
|*Cash flows from Containerboard Business are included
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
| 2024
|Net income - discontinued operations
|$
|763.4
|$
|11.1
|$
|824.9
|$
|23.3
|Plus: Interest expense, net - discontinued operations
|6.8
|15.2
|67.8
|81.5
|Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense - discontinued operations
|351.6
|3.3
|371.2
|2.3
|Operating profit - discontinued operations
|$
|1,121.8
|$
|29.6
|$
|1,263.9
|$
|107.1
|Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense - discontinued operations
|-
|5.7
|24.2
|30.5
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net - discontinued operations
|(1,098.0
|)
|-
|(1,096.8
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations*
|$
|23.8
|$
|35.3
|$
|191.3
|$
|137.6
|*Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations derived for Containerboard Business.
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
COMBINED ADJUSTED EBITDA
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|98.9
|$
|92.1
|$
|511.3
|$
|495.9
|Plus: Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|23.8
|35.3
|191.3
|137.6
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|122.7
|$
|127.4
|$
|702.6
|$
|633.5
|*Adjusted EBITDA defined in the subsequent schedule.
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales:
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|$
|205.4
|$
|199.0
|$
|1,169.6
|$
|1,027.3
|Durable Metal Solutions
|247.3
|259.5
|1,368.2
|1,467.8
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|196.6
|208.2
|1,096.9
|1,132.4
|Integrated Solutions
|52.0
|58.2
|298.4
|345.3
|Total net sales
|$
|701.3
|$
|724.9
|$
|3,933.1
|$
|3,972.8
|Gross profit:
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|$
|45.7
|$
|39.8
|$
|253.7
|$
|200.1
|Durable Metal Solutions
|50.1
|49.7
|282.5
|290.5
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|48.9
|40.9
|250.0
|225.4
|Integrated Solutions
|14.9
|16.2
|85.3
|101.8
|Total gross profit
|$
|159.6
|$
|146.6
|$
|871.5
|$
|817.8
|Operating profit (loss):
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|$
|(1.9
|)
|$
|9.1
|$
|26.9
|$
|36.0
|Durable Metal Solutions
|12.9
|20.9
|108.0
|120.7
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|(3.3
|)
|18.5
|27.0
|80.3
|Integrated Solutions
|(2.7
|)
|4.1
|5.7
|76.1
|Total operating profit
|$
|5.0
|$
|52.6
|$
|167.6
|$
|313.1
|Adjusted EBITDA ( 8 ) :
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|$
|28.4
|$
|24.9
|$
|141.1
|$
|125.5
|Durable Metal Solutions
|27.9
|25.6
|150.5
|151.1
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|40.5
|35.4
|196.1
|176.3
|Integrated Solutions
|2.1
|6.2
|23.6
|43.0
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|98.9
|$
|92.1
|$
|511.3
|$
|495.9
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA ( 9 )
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|98.9
|$
|92.1
|$
|511.3
|$
|495.9
|Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|23.8
|35.3
|191.3
|137.6
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|122.7
|$
|127.4
|$
|702.6
|$
|633.5
(8) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus other (income) expense, net, plus income tax (benefit) expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus restructuring and other charges, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus gain (loss) on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, (gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net, plus other costs.
(9) Combined Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, plus Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations can be seen in the previous schedule.
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(38.6
|)
|$
|38.5
|$
|38.2
|$
|246.2
|Plus: Interest expense, net
|9.8
|11.3
|56.1
|40.7
|Plus: Other (income) expense, net
|4.8
|0.4
|7.8
|9.9
|Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense
|26.8
|2.9
|64.8
|18.9
|Plus: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|2.2
|(0.5
|)
|0.7
|(2.6
|)
|Operating profit
|$
|5.0
|$
|52.6
|$
|167.6
|$
|313.1
|Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|2.2
|(0.5
|)
|0.7
|(2.6
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
|39.2
|39.0
|212.7
|207.6
|Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs
|1.7
|1.3
|7.1
|17.4
|Plus: Restructuring and other charges
|20.1
|1.1
|62.6
|2.7
|Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges
|10.1
|0.4
|37.9
|2.3
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(3.8
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(7.5
|)
|(7.1
|)
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|0.5
|-
|1.9
|(46.1
|)
|Plus: Other costs*
|28.3
|(2.1
|)
|29.7
|3.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|98.9
|$
|92.1
|$
|511.3
|$
|495.9
|Plus: Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|23.8
|35.3
|191.3
|137.6
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|122.7
|$
|127.4
|$
|702.6
|$
|633.5
|*includes fiscal year-end change costs and other operating costs specifically related to the Containerboard Business divestment
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA(10)
UNAUDITED
|Two Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(in millions)
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|Durable Metal Solutions
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|Integrated Solutions
|Consolidated
|Operating profit (loss)
|$
|(1.9
|)
|$
|12.9
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|(2.7
|)
|$
|5.0
|Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|2.2
|2.2
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
|16.6
|4.4
|16.7
|1.5
|39.2
|Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs
|1.7
|-
|-
|-
|1.7
|Plus: Restructuring and other charges
|4.1
|5.1
|8.7
|2.2
|20.1
|Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges
|-
|0.1
|9.8
|0.2
|10.1
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|-
|(3.8
|)
|0.2
|(0.2
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|-
|-
|0.5
|-
|0.5
|Plus: Other costs*
|7.9
|9.2
|7.9
|3.3
|28.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|28.4
|$
|27.9
|$
|40.5
|$
|2.1
|$
|98.9
|Plus: Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|-
|-
|23.8
|-
|23.8
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|28.4
|$
|27.9
|$
|64.3
|$
|2.1
|$
|122.7
|Two Months Ended September 30, 2024
|(in millions)
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|Durable Metal Solutions
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|Integrated Solutions
|Consolidated
|Operating profit
|$
|9.1
|$
|20.9
|$
|18.5
|$
|4.1
|$
|52.6
|Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(0.5
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
|14.9
|4.8
|17.5
|1.8
|39.0
|Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs
|1.3
|-
|-
|-
|1.3
|Plus: Restructuring and other charges
|-
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|1.1
|Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges
|-
|-
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|-
|(0.1
|)
|(0.6
|)
|-
|(0.7
|)
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Plus: Other costs*
|(0.4
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(2.1
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24.9
|$
|25.6
|$
|35.4
|$
|6.2
|$
|92.1
|Plus: Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|-
|-
|35.3
|-
|35.3
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24.9
|$
|25.6
|$
|70.7
|$
|6.2
|$
|127.4
|*includes fiscal year-end change costs and other operating costs specifically related to the Containerboard Business divestment
|Eleven Months Ended September 30, 2025
|(in millions)
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|Durable Metal Solutions
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|Integrated Solutions
|Consolidated
|Operating profit
|$
|26.9
|$
|108.0
|$
|27.0
|$
|5.7
|$
|167.6
|Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|0.7
|0.7
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
|86.3
|25.6
|91.8
|9.0
|212.7
|Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs
|7.1
|-
|-
|-
|7.1
|Plus: Restructuring and other charges
|9.6
|12.5
|36.4
|4.1
|62.6
|Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges
|3.1
|2.3
|31.8
|0.7
|37.9
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(0.2
|)
|(7.6
|)
|0.3
|-
|(7.5
|)
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|-
|-
|0.5
|1.4
|1.9
|Plus: Other costs*
|8.3
|9.7
|8.3
|3.4
|29.7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|141.1
|$
|150.5
|$
|196.1
|$
|23.6
|$
|511.3
|Plus: Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|-
|-
|191.3
|-
|191.3
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|141.1
|$
|150.5
|$
|387.4
|$
|23.6
|$
|702.6
|Eleven Months Ended September 30, 2024
|(in millions)
|Customized Polymer Solutions
|Durable Metal Solutions
|Sustainable Fiber Solutions
|Integrated Solutions
|Consolidated
|Operating profit
|$
|36.0
|$
|120.7
|$
|80.3
|$
|76.1
|$
|313.1
|Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|(2.6
|)
|(2.6
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
|71.6
|26.6
|97.7
|11.7
|207.6
|Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs
|16.1
|-
|1.3
|-
|17.4
|Plus: Restructuring and other charges
|1.4
|2.4
|(1.9
|)
|0.8
|2.7
|Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges
|-
|0.4
|1.7
|0.2
|2.3
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(0.4
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(3.9
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(7.1
|)
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|-
|-
|-
|(46.1
|)
|(46.1
|)
|Plus: Other costs*
|0.8
|1.1
|1.1
|0.4
|3.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|125.5
|$
|151.1
|$
|176.3
|$
|43.0
|$
|495.9
|Plus: Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations
|-
|-
|137.6
|-
|137.6
|Combined Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|125.5
|$
|151.1
|$
|313.9
|$
|43.0
|$
|633.5
|*includes fiscal year-end change costs and other operating costs specifically related to the Containerboard Business divestment
(10) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, plus interest expense, net, plus other (income) expense, net, plus income tax (benefit) expense, plus depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, plus acquisition and integration related costs, plus restructuring and other charges, plus non-cash asset impairment charges, plus (gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, plus (gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net, plus other costs. However, because the Company does not calculate net income by segment, this table calculates adjusted EBITDA by segment with reference to operating profit by segment, which, as demonstrated in the table of consolidated adjusted EBITDA, is another method to achieve the same result.
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW(11)
UNAUDITED
| Two Months Ended
September 30,
| Eleven Months Ended
September 30,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities
|$
|(244.7
|)
|$
|131.8
|$
|58.6
|$
|300.6
|Cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment
|(37.3
|)
|(34.6
|)
|(143.8
|)
|(176.0
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(282.0
|)
|$
|97.2
|$
|(85.2
|)
|$
|124.6
|Cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs
|1.7
|1.3
|7.2
|17.4
|Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment(12)
|3.0
|0.1
|7.4
|1.2
|Cash paid for other nonrecurring costs(13)
|18.8
|-
|28.3
|0.5
|Cash paid for taxes related to Containerboard Business divestment
|381.1
|-
|381.1
|-
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|122.6
|$
|98.6
|$
|338.8
|$
|143.7
(11) Adjusted free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less cash paid for purchases of properties, plants and equipment, plus cash paid for acquisition and integration related costs, net, plus cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment, plus cash paid for other nonrecurring costs, plus cash paid for taxes related to Containerboard Business divestment. The cash flows from Containerboard Business are included within adjusted free cash flow.
(12) Cash paid for integration related ERP systems and equipment is defined as cash paid for ERP systems and equipment required to bring the acquired facilities to Greif's standards.
(13) Cash paid for other nonrecurring costs is defined as cash paid for fiscal year-end change costs and other operating costs specifically related to the Containerboard Business divestment.
GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
NET INCOME, CLASS A EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND TAX RATE BEFORE ADJUSTMENTS
UNAUDITED
|(in millions, except for per share amounts)
|Income before Income Tax Expense and Equity Earnings of Unconsolidated Affiliates, net
|Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|Equity Earnings
|Noncontrolling Interest
|Net Income Attributable to Greif, Inc.
|Diluted Class A Earnings Per Share
|Tax Rate
|Two Months Ended September 30, 2025
|$
|(9.6
|)
|$
|26.8
|$
|2.2
|$
|4.7
|$
|(43.3
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|(279.2)%
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|1.7
|0.2
|-
|-
|1.5
|0.02
|Restructuring and other charges
|20.1
|4.8
|-
|-
|15.3
|0.24
|Non-cash asset impairment charges
|10.1
|2.5
|-
|-
|7.6
|0.13
|(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(3.8
|)
|(1.3
|)
|-
|-
|(2.5
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|0.5
|0.1
|-
|-
|0.4
|0.02
|Other costs*
|28.3
|6.7
|-
|-
|21.6
|0.37
|Excluding Adjustments
|$
|47.3
|$
|39.8
|$
|2.2
|$
|4.7
|$
|0.6
|$
|0.01
|84.1
|%
|Two Months Ended September 30, 2024
|$
|40.9
|$
|2.9
|$
|(0.5
|)
|$
|4.5
|$
|34.0
|$
|0.58
|7.1
|%
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|1.3
|0.2
|-
|-
|1.1
|0.02
|Restructuring and other charges
|1.1
|0.4
|-
|-
|0.7
|0.02
|Non-cash asset impairment charges
|0.4
|0.1
|-
|-
|0.3
|0.01
|(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(0.7
|)
|(0.2
|)
|-
|-
|(0.5
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Other costs*
|(2.1
|)
|(0.6
|)
|-
|-
|(1.5
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Excluding Adjustments
|$
|40.9
|$
|2.8
|$
|(0.5
|)
|$
|4.5
|$
|34.1
|$
|0.59
|6.8
|%
|Eleven Months Ended September 30, 2025
|$
|103.7
|$
|64.8
|$
|0.7
|$
|23.1
|$
|15.1
|$
|0.28
|62.5
|%
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|7.1
|1.6
|-
|-
|5.5
|0.09
|Restructuring and other charges
|62.6
|15.1
|-
|-
|47.5
|0.81
|Non-cash asset impairment charges
|37.9
|9.1
|-
|-
|28.8
|0.49
|(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(7.5
|)
|(2.2
|)
|-
|-
|(5.3
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|1.9
|0.4
|-
|-
|1.5
|0.04
|Other costs*
|29.7
|7.1
|-
|-
|22.6
|0.38
|Excluding Adjustments
|$
|235.4
|$
|95.9
|$
|0.7
|$
|23.1
|$
|115.7
|$
|2.00
|40.7
|%
|Eleven Months Ended September 30, 2024
|$
|262.5
|$
|18.9
|$
|(2.6
|)
|$
|25.7
|$
|220.5
|$
|3.81
|7.2
|%
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|17.4
|4.2
|-
|-
|13.2
|0.23
|Restructuring and other charges
|2.7
|0.7
|-
|-
|2.0
|0.04
|Non-cash asset impairment charges
|2.3
|0.6
|-
|-
|1.7
|0.03
|(Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(7.1
|)
|(1.8
|)
|-
|-
|(5.3
|)
|(0.11
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|(46.1
|)
|(17.3
|)
|-
|-
|(28.8
|)
|(0.49
|)
|Other costs*
|3.4
|0.8
|-
|-
|2.6
|0.05
|Excluding Adjustments
|$
|235.1
|$
|6.1
|$
|(2.6
|)
|$
|25.7
|$
|205.9
|$
|3.56
|2.6
|%
|*includes fiscal year-end change costs and other operating costs specifically related to the Containerboard Business divestment
The impact of income tax (benefit) expense and noncontrolling interest on each adjustment is calculated based on tax rates and ownership percentages specific to each applicable entity.
| GREIF INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
NET DEBT
UNAUDITED
|(in millions)
|September 30, 2025
|October 31, 2024
|Total Debt
|$
|1,202.5
|$
|2,740.6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(256.7
|)
|(197.7
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|945.8
|$
|2,542.9
| GREIF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
LEVERAGE RATIO
UNAUDITED
| Trailing Twelve Month Credit Agreement EBITDA
(in millions)
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended 9/30/2025
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended 10/31/2024
|Net income
|$
|889.1
|$
|295.5
|Plus: Interest expense, net
|136.6
|134.9
|Plus: Other (income) expense
|8.0
|10.1
|Plus: Income tax (benefit) expense
|442.0
|27.2
|Plus: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|0.2
|(3.1
|)
|Operating profit
|$
|1,475.9
|$
|464.6
|Less: Equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax
|0.2
|(3.1
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense
|260.1
|261.3
|Plus: Acquisition and integration related costs
|8.2
|18.5
|Plus: Restructuring and other charges
|65.3
|5.4
|Plus: Non-cash asset impairment charges
|38.2
|2.6
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of properties, plants and equipment, net
|(9.2
|)
|(8.8
|)
|Plus: (Gain) loss on disposal of businesses, net
|(1,094.8
|)
|(46.0
|)
|Plus: Other costs*
|30.0
|3.7
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|773.5
|$
|704.4
|Credit Agreement adjustments to EBITDA(14)
|(215.7
|)
|0.8
|Credit Agreement EBITDA(15)
|$
|557.8
|$
|705.2
| Adjusted Net Debt
(in millions)
|For the Period Ended 9/30/2025
|For the Period Ended 10/31/2024
|Total debt
|$
|1,202.5
|$
|2,740.6
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(256.7
|)
|(197.7
|)
|Net debt
|$
|945.8
|$
|2,542.9
|Credit Agreement adjustments to debt(16)
|(37.5
|)
|(90.6
|)
|Adjusted net debt
|$
|908.3
|$
|2,452.3
|Leverage Ratio ( 1 7 )
| 1.63x
| 3.48x
|*includes fiscal year-end change costs and other operating costs specifically related to the Containerboard Business divestment
(14)Adjustments to EBITDA are specified by the 2022 Credit Agreement and include certain timberland gains, equity earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of tax, certain acquisition savings, deferred financing costs, capitalized interest, income and expense in connection with asset dispositions, and other items.
(15)Credit Agreement EBITDA includes total company consolidated results, which includes continuous operations and discontinued operations, as approved by our creditors.
(16)Adjustments to net debt are specified by the 2022 Credit Agreement and include the European accounts receivable program, letters of credit, and balances for swap contracts and other items.
(17)Leverage ratio is defined as Credit Agreement adjusted net debt divided by Credit Agreement adjusted EBITDA.
