Nowvertical Group Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Financial Update Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the“Company”), a leading data and AI solutions provider, will announce its 2025 third quarter results before the market open on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. This will be followed by a webinar at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST) on the same day, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business outlook.

Q3 2025 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar to discuss Q3 2025 results. Participants will include Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer; Christine Nelson, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer. A live question-and-answer session will follow.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration Link:

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor's section of the company's website at

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

Investor Relations: Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

+1(905) 326-1888 x60

