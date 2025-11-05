Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Latham Group, Inc. To Participate At The Upcoming Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference


2025-11-05 04:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the upcoming Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on November 11, 2025. Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at 7:55am CT, along with investor meetings, at the conference. This event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago in Chicago, IL.

About Latham Group, Inc.
Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across 30 locations.

Contact:
Lynn Morgen
Casey Kotary
ADVISIRY Partners
...
212-750-5800


