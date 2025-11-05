CMB Regional Centers Announces First I-526E Approval For Investor In Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first I-526E approval for an investor in the CMB Group 88 – Hillwood Detroit Fairgrounds EB-5 project.

Investors who secure approval of an I-526E petition by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are eligible for conditional permanent residency in the United States. These petitions are adjudicated by USCIS per investor-specific criteria. More than 5,700 CMB investors have secured I-526/I-526E approvals, to date.

“It's great to see USCIS adjudicating petitions for our high-unemployment project investors at a steady rate this autumn,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB.“We're looking forward to celebrating more and more of these approval milestones alongside our investors as we close out 2025.”

CMB Group 88 represents the fifth CMB Partnership to observe first I-526E approvals over the past few months, including:



CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial

CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments

CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo

Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood) leveraged $24 million in Group 88 EB-5 capital to develop and construct an ~180,000 square-foot class-A logistics facility for a Top 40, Fortune 500 tenant and to construct ~292,000 square feet in new, speculative logistics/warehousing space.

Hillwood and CMB have teamed up on over 40 projects which leveraged EB-5 capital, creating one of the strongest-lender borrower relationships in EB-5 history with 63,000+ American jobs created and more than $600 million repaid to investors.

The latest collaboration between CMB and Hillwood, CMB Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel (Build-to-Suit), will include the development and construction of a Class-A build-to-suit distribution facility in Virginia for a major international toy manufacturer. The EB-5 project is currently open for subscription.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America's EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 100, contact CMB directly at ....