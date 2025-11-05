K3 Holdings, Alpine LA Properties, And Inclusive Action Host Community Mural Painting And Food Fair For Tenants And Neighbors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine LA Properties, a property management company that offers affordable, newly remodeled housing across Los Angeles, hosted a community mural painting and food fair, in partnership with Inclusive Action for the City, for Boyle Heights and Koreatown residents. The event provided community members a creative space to celebrate the city's diverse culture and flavors.









“Today, a blank wall became a vibrant mural, a shared meal became a way to connect, and a celebration of local culture became a bond between neighbors,” said Michael Kadisha, principal of K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties.“At the heart of every Alpine property is a commitment to designing spaces where residents feel rooted, supported, and proud of the place they call home.”

As part of the community mural painting day, Alpine partnered with Inclusive Action for the City's“Hire a Vendor Program”, an initiative designed to help street vendors grow their business through training and connecting them to catering opportunities.

Two local vendors from the program -Robert Serrano from Frutas La Chipositia and Maria Rojas from Tamales Rojas-provided attendees with fresh fruit cups, raspados, esquites, and homemade tamales.

“Events like this remind us that our food and our culture bring people together and make our neighborhoods stronger,” said Rojas.“Through Inclusive Action, I've learned how to price my food, present my business professionally, and take on new catering opportunities I never thought possible. It means so much to share my tamales with the community.”

The event also offered a hands-on opportunity for residents and neighbors to collaborate with a professional muralist, Kenyan Armitage, on a new mural on one of Alpine's buildings.

“Painting at Alpine Properties was such a special and memorable experience,” said Armitage. Every mural I create is a labor of love, but what makes it truly meaningful is feeling the community's appreciation in return. During those long days in the sun, there was no shortage of cold drinks, snacks, and warm company to keep me going. I made new friends, shared conversations that mattered, and felt deeply connected to the people around me. That connection is what inspires me most-it's why I love painting murals and why I'll always cherish moments like this one.”

About Alpine LA Properties : Alpine LA Properties is a property management company that offers affordable, newly remodeled apartments in desirable neighborhoods across Los Angeles, including Koreatown, Wilshire Hancock Park, Melrose, East Hollywood, and Highland Park. With a focus on residential and affordable multi-family housing, the company provides high-quality rental options for individuals and families in the heart of the city.

About Inclusive Action For the City: Inclusive Action for the City, formerly known as LURN, is a nonprofit, community development organization based in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights in Los Angeles. Founded in 2008, Inclusive Action's mission is to bring people together to build strong, local economies that uplift low-income urban communities through advocacy and transformative economic development initiatives.

About K3 Holdings: K3 Holdings is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and management firm with a portfolio of thousands of multifamily units across the city. Founded in 2016 and managed by Nathan and Michael Kadisha, K3 is dedicated to addressing Los Angeles' housing affordability crisis, pursuing public-private partnerships, and leveraging emerging technology to achieve operational excellence. K3 is committed to fostering strong, vibrant communities where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.

