Ripple Soars To $40B Valuation With Citadel And Fortress Support

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blockchain payments firm Ripple secures a valuation of $40 billion following a substantial $500 million funding infusion from heavyweight investors Citadel Securities and Fortress Investment Group. This milestone underscores the growing acceptance of blockchain technology within mainstream financial markets, signaling increased institutional confidence in digital assets and DeFi innovations.



Ripple raises $500 million in a new funding round, valuing the company at $40 billion.

Major investors include Citadel Securities, Fortress, hedge funds, and crypto-focused firms.

The company emphasizes its expanding stablecoin portfolio, notably its stablecoin RLUSD, now within the top 10 US-dollar stablecoins by market cap.

Growing institutional interest in crypto is reflected by public listings, ETF inflows, and tokenization efforts by firms like Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon. Progress in crypto regulation, including legislation like the GENIUS stablecoin bill, is fostering a more favorable environment for digital assets.

Ripple's recent funding round highlights a significant shift in the financial sector's approach to blockchain and cryptocurrency. With an infusion of $500 million from key players such as Citadel Securities and Fortress Investment Group, ripple's valuation has climbed to $40 billion. This influx signals increasing confidence from traditional Wall Street firms eager to integrate blockchain-based payments and financial services into their portfolios, despite ongoing market volatility.

While Ripple is renowned for its XRP token, known for facilitating quick, affordable cross-border transactions on the XRP Ledger, the company is increasingly pivoting toward stablecoins. The Financial Times highlighted Ripple's work on stablecoins as a vital factor driving investor interest. Notably, Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has rapidly ascended into the top 10 US-dollar-backed stablecoins less than a year after launch, crossing a $1 billion market capitalization threshold.

The Ripple USD stablecoin has surpassed $1 billion in market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap

As previously reported, Ripple is also exploring strategic acquisitions, including a potential $1 billion purchase of XRP tokens to bolster its treasury. This aligns with broader trends of institutional adoption and the integration of digital assets into traditional finance.

Institutional interest in crypto continues to grow

The recent funding success underscores a broader movement of institutional embrace for blockchain technology. Several crypto-native companies, such as Circle, Gemini, Bullish, and Figure Technology, have gone public this year, signaling renewed investor appetite for digital assets. Furthermore, BlackRock has reported substantial growth in its crypto ETF inflows, highlighting institutional demand for cryptocurrency exposure.

Major traditional financial institutions are also expanding into crypto markets. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have launched offerings for tokenized money market funds, opening new avenues for institutional clients seeking blockchain-based financial products. This momentum is further supported by a more encouraging regulatory environment, with legislation like the GENIUS stablecoin bill paving the way for clearer rules governing digital assets.

The evolving landscape of digital assets is becoming increasingly intertwined with mainstream finance, driven by deeper institutional adoption, innovative blockchain projects, and regulatory advances that foster trust and stability in crypto markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.