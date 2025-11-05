Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 5, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Mogwai delivers post-rock at Circo Voador (19:00), The Earthshot Prize 2025 features Gilberto Gil at Museu do Amanhã (20:30), Carioca da Gema hosts Samba de Quarta (19:30), and Beco das Garrafas offers bossa nova vibes (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.



Why picked: Scottish post-rock pioneers in Lapa's legendary open-air venue-ideal for expats seeking immersive alternative sounds and energetic atmosphere.

Start: 19:00

Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Songkick - Mogwai. More: Shazam Event



Why picked: Global environmental awards ceremony featuring a performance by Brazilian music icon-sophisticated blend of inspiration and culture for expats interested in sustainability.

Start: 20:30

Address: Praça Mauá, 1, Centro

Website: earthshotprize/rio-2025 Tickets: Broadcast on Multishow and Globoplay; check site for attendance details.



Why picked: Weekly samba roda in Lapa's classic house-authentic, lively experience for expats to connect with Rio's rhythmic soul midweek.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show



Why picked: Intimate bossa nova in Copacabana's historic spot-relaxed, melodic evening perfect for expats unwinding by the beach.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club) Event page: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event



Salsa & Bachata Classes at Jaime Arôxa Tijuca (time TBA) - Jaime Arôxa Tijuca, Tijuca. Details via SalsaVida. Jazz Night at Blue Note Rio (20:00) - Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana. Tickets via class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co.

Lapa: Start at Circo Voador (19:00) for Mogwai, then nearby to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba-dynamic Centro progression.

Centro → Copacabana: Attend The Earthshot Prize (20:30) at Museu do Amanhã, then 20–25 minutes to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos). Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.