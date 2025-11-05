Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Why picked: Scottish post-rock pioneers in Lapa's legendary open-air venue-ideal for expats seeking immersive alternative sounds and energetic atmosphere.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Songkick - Mogwai. More: Shazam Event
Why picked: Global environmental awards ceremony featuring a performance by Brazilian music icon-sophisticated blend of inspiration and culture for expats interested in sustainability.
Start: 20:30
Address: Praça Mauá, 1, Centro
Website: earthshotprize/rio-2025
Tickets: Broadcast on Multishow and Globoplay; check site for attendance details.
Why picked: Weekly samba roda in Lapa's classic house-authentic, lively experience for expats to connect with Rio's rhythmic soul midweek.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Why picked: Intimate bossa nova in Copacabana's historic spot-relaxed, melodic evening perfect for expats unwinding by the beach.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Salsa & Bachata Classes at Jaime Arôxa Tijuca (time TBA)
- Jaime Arôxa Tijuca, Tijuca. Details via SalsaVida.
Jazz Night at Blue Note Rio (20:00)
- Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana.
Lapa: Start at Circo Voador (19:00) for Mogwai, then nearby to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba-dynamic Centro progression.
Centro → Copacabana: Attend The Earthshot Prize (20:30) at Museu do Amanhã, then 20–25 minutes to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
