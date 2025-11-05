Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 5, 2025


2025-11-05 03:20:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Mogwai delivers post-rock at Circo Voador (19:00), The Earthshot Prize 2025 features Gilberto Gil at Museu do Amanhã (20:30), Carioca da Gema hosts Samba de Quarta (19:30), and Beco das Garrafas offers bossa nova vibes (20:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Mogwai - Circo Voador (19:00)
  • Why picked: Scottish post-rock pioneers in Lapa's legendary open-air venue-ideal for expats seeking immersive alternative sounds and energetic atmosphere.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Songkick - Mogwai. More: Shazam Event
The Earthshot Prize 2025 with Gilberto Gil - Museu do Amanhã (20:30)
  • Why picked: Global environmental awards ceremony featuring a performance by Brazilian music icon-sophisticated blend of inspiration and culture for expats interested in sustainability.
  • Start: 20:30
  • Address: Praça Mauá, 1, Centro
  • Website: earthshotprize/rio-2025
  • Tickets: Broadcast on Multishow and Globoplay; check site for attendance details.
Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Weekly samba roda in Lapa's classic house-authentic, lively experience for expats to connect with Rio's rhythmic soul midweek.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Bossa Nova Set - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Intimate bossa nova in Copacabana's historic spot-relaxed, melodic evening perfect for expats unwinding by the beach.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
  • Event page: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Also notable
  • Salsa & Bachata Classes at Jaime Arôxa Tijuca (time TBA) - Jaime Arôxa Tijuca, Tijuca. Details via SalsaVida.
  • Jazz Night at Blue Note Rio (20:00) - Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana. Tickets via class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co.
Suggested route

Lapa: Start at Circo Voador (19:00) for Mogwai, then nearby to Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba-dynamic Centro progression.

Centro → Copacabana: Attend The Earthshot Prize (20:30) at Museu do Amanhã, then 20–25 minutes to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro, and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

