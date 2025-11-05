Same Tactics Don't Work: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Claim

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Wednesday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the latter alleged "voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, saying that the same tactics don't work "over and over again".

Speaking to ANI, Alok said that Rahul Gandhi's allegations were an official admission of losing the Bihar assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. He also accused Gandhi of "provoking" Gen Z youth. "Rahul Gandhi and serious? This is a question in itself. Rahul Gandhi is such an 'akal-mand', and his team is also so 'akal-mand' that they don't realise the same tactics don't work over and over again. This was their official admission of losing the Bihar elections. For that, they first raise the issue of vote theft. This is 'dimaag-chori', not 'vote chori'. This is an attempt to provoke the Gen Z," Alok said.

"He is a subject of jokes among the Gen Z. He only wants to spread anarchy, sitting in the lap of Naxalites. After Rahul Gandhi's admission, all his candidates in Bihar have now accepted they will lose," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Voter Fraud' in Haryana

This comes after Rahul Gandhi today alleged that one in eight voters in Haryana were fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained discrepancies between postal and booth votes. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue.

Urges Gen Z to Safeguard Democracy

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference. He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana.

Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into a loss.

While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss."

The concluding slide of the presentation read, "India's Gen Z and youth have the power to restore our democracy with satya and ahimsa (truth and non-violence)."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)