Antigua Barbuda Rejects False Report Of Elevated Canadian Travel Advisory

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – The Government of Antigua and Barbuda today categorically rejects a 4 November 2025 article in“Travel and Tour World” – an online publication – that wrongly groups our country with destinations under a heightened Canadian travel warning.

Global Affairs Canada's official advisory for Antigua and Barbuda remains -“Take normal security precautions” -the lowest advisory level. There has been no upgrade and no new risk designation (see Canada Government official website: ).

Antigua and Barbuda is one of the Caribbean's most peaceful democracies. The country is politically stable, constitution-anchored, and committed to free and fair elections observed by international bodies. Our people speak freely; dissent is lawful; the courts stand independent.

According to regional indicators from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the World Bank, Antigua and Barbuda's rate of serious crime remains well below the Caribbean average. Violent incidents are rare, and our islands continue to enjoy a reputation for safety and tranquillity among international visitors. Canadians know this in practice: many visit year after year, and many more have made Antigua their second home.

Our welcoming people live by reputation and reality; we refuse to let careless reports blur either. We have called on Travel and Tour World to correct the record and to properly cite official Canadian sources.

Antigua and Barbuda welcomes Canadians-as friends, investors, and family-to a safe, vibrant, and law-abiding nation that keeps faith with its Constitution and with the travellers who honour our shores.

