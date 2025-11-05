Over 1,000 Cities And Communities In The Americas Now Part Of WHO's Age-Friendly Network

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) today announced that more than 1,000 cities, communities and institutions across 18 countries and territories in the Americas have committed to becoming age-friendly, joining the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities (GNAFCC). This milestone underscores the Region's dedication to creating inclusive, accessible, and supportive environments for older persons.

Reaching the halfway point of the Decade of Healthy Aging (2021–2030), this achievement reinforces the region's commitment to creating places where older people can thrive. The Decade provides a clear mandate and framework to guide this work, emphasising cross-sector collaboration, the meaningful participation of older persons, and sustained action at local, subnational, and national levels.

The GNAFCC, established by WHO in 2010, now boasts over 1,700 members worldwide, with over than half in the Region of the Americas alone. The Americas region is the fastest growing, with Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and the United States leading in the number of participating cities and communities. These commitments are facilitated through national and subnational programs, as well as affiliate members, promoting the initiative's objectives at various levels of governance.

“As our societies age, the environments in which people live become even more critical. Age-friendly cities and communities are the foundation of resilient, inclusive, and sustainable societies,” said Dr Patricia Morsch, regional advisor on healthy aging.“They may contribute to narrowing the gap between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy; strengthen social cohesion; and promote rights, dignity, and health across generations,” she remarked.

PAHO continues to support these efforts by providing technical assistance, fostering intersectoral collaboration, and promoting the integration of age-friendly principles into urban planning and public policies. These initiatives aim to ensure that older persons can live healthy, active, and fulfilling lives while remaining connected to their communities.

