Paws For Support: Big Issue North Launches 2026 Calendar

MENAFN - Pressat) Big Issue North has partnered with Street Paws to shine a light on pets, people and homelessness.

Across the north of England, many people experiencing homelessness share their lives with beloved pets. Yet, too often, they face an impossible choice between keeping them and finding somewhere to stay.

The newly passed Renters' Rights Bill has been welcomed as a significant step forward, giving more tenants the right to live with their animals. Under the new law, landlords in England will no longer be able to impose blanket bans on pets and must now consider all requests fairly.

But with homelessness still rising, and many hostels and emergency accommodation providers continuing to exclude animals, much more needs to be done to ensure that nobody is left without a home because of their pet.

This is the message behind the Big Issue North 2026 calendar, which this year celebrates Pets and the Power of Companionship. Created in partnership with Street Paws – a charity working across northern England to make hostels more pet-friendly through free veterinary care, essential supplies, and training for housing providers – the calendar brings together striking animal photography with heartfelt stories of resilience and connection.

Every animal featured in the calendar has been supported by Street Paws and belongs to someone experiencing homelessness or insecure housing in the North.

“We're living in a hostel at the moment. I was homeless for almost a year, just under 12 months last year, and I spent most of my time in Blackpool in hotels because the council wouldn't help...” says Nathan, a Big Issue North vendor whose dog Rolo features in the calendar.

Nathan and Rolo sell the magazine outside Manchester Picadilly station. Nathan sell The Big Issue outside Manchester Piccadilly station. A familiar sight to commuters, the pair share a close bond – something Nathan credits with helping him to keep focused on the future:“Rolo's mint. I tell all my regular customers; I'm trying to save up for a camper van so I can travel the UK with my dog.”

Nathan and Rolo are among the many people and pets to receive support from Street Paws.“If you ask them for any sort of treatment or food, they will try their best to provide it.”



Companionship and connection

The benefits of pet ownership are well-documented. Studies show that animals can reduce anxiety, lower heart rates, and encourage social connection. For people facing poverty and homelessness, those bonds are often a vital source of comfort, motivation, and love.

“We see every day how important the bond between people and their pets can be,” says Ben Stevenson, Service Manager for Big Issue North.“Stories like Nathan and Rolo's – and the others highlighted in the calendar – show how valuable the work of an organisation like Street Paws is. By supporting these pets, they are helping people too. We were delighted to partner with Street Paws for this calendar, and we hope that people like it, buy it and support our vendors this winter.”

Paws for support

Each week, around 300 people sell Big Issue North across towns and cities, including Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Liverpool. Vendors buy each magazine for £2 and sell it for £4, keeping the profit. Seasonal products like the Big Issue North 2026 calendar are created for vendors to sell alongside their magazines, providing an essential boost to earnings during the colder months.

All proceeds from calendars bought from vendors go directly to them. Calendars purchased online or through stockists also support Big Issue North's wider work, helping people in need to earn an income and build a better future.

How to buy

The Big Issue North 2026 calendar is available now from your local vendor or at href="" target="_blank" bigissuenort.

To support Big Issue North's wider work, visit justgiving/bigissuenorth or text BINORTH to 70970 to give £5.

To support Street Paws, visit href="" target="_blank" justgiving/charity/street-paw.