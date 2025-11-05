Orbitronai Expands Global Agentic AI Capabilities With Strategic Acquisition Of Agnax Labs Inc

MENAFN - GetNews) OrbitronAI, a global leader in enterprise agentic AI solutions, has announced the acquisition of Agnax Labs Inc, a pioneering company specializing in programmable financial infrastructure for AI agents. The strategic move marks a significant milestone in the development of the agentic economy, combining OrbitronAI's enterprise automation stack with Agnax's programmable wallets, identity layers, and payment rails to form one of the world's first comprehensive platforms for autonomous economic systems.

The integration of Agnax's technology into OrbitronAI's ecosystem strengthens the company's position at the forefront of enterprise AI innovation. Through this acquisition, OrbitronAI aims to deliver a unified operating system that enables autonomous agents to reason, transact, and execute complex workflows across industries such as finance, logistics, and digital marketing.

As part of the agreement, Ashu Gupta, Founder of Agnax Labs, joins OrbitronAI as Co-Founder, bolstering the company's executive leadership alongside Founder and CEO Saul Adomaitis. According to Adomaitis, this partnership represents a major step forward for the industry.“With Agnax's financial and identity stack integrated into our platform, we move closer to realizing the vision of economically active AI agents that can operate with full autonomy,” he stated.

Gupta echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the alignment of both organizations' missions.“This acquisition represents the natural convergence of two complementary visions,” he said.“Agnax brings the programmable financial foundation, and OrbitronAI delivers the enterprise infrastructure. Together, we will define how AI agents participate in and shape the global economy.”

The acquisition expands OrbitronAI's operational presence across key markets, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and the Cayman Islands. With these expanded capabilities, the company will focus on developing the core operating system layer for agentic AI, with flagship products addressing enterprise needs in compliance automation, supply chain optimization, and social media marketing intelligence.

OrbitronAI's technology suite is designed to enable organizations to automate complex reasoning and orchestration tasks across large-scale workflows, using multi-agent architectures that enhance decision-making and efficiency. The company's approach aligns with the growing demand for intelligent, self-governing AI systems capable of managing end-to-end business processes.

Founded with the mission of empowering autonomous agents with financial and identity tools, Agnax Labs built its foundation on programmable wallets and decentralized payment solutions. These innovations serve as essential components for the agentic economy-an emerging field where AI systems interact, negotiate, and transact independently.

With this acquisition, OrbitronAI cements its leadership in developing enterprise-ready agentic ecosystems, driving a future where AI agents can operate securely and transparently within global economic networks.

