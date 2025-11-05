MENAFN - GetNews) A new study from LightSite AI shows that 89 percent of SEO executives still treat Generative Engine Optimization as traditional SEO, even as AI search changes how visibility and trust are determined.

LightSite AI has published new research showing a fundamental shift in how visibility works across digital ecosystems. As AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity become the new discovery layer of the web, the relationship between data infrastructure, content clarity, and brand trust is being redefined.

The company's study found that 89 percent of SEO executives still consider Generative Engine Optimization identical to traditional SEO and do not believe that the playbook has changed. LightSite AI's data reveals that AI search relies on different signals entirely, focusing less on clicks and more on structured data, verified sources, and consistency of brand representation.

“SEO is not dead, but it is evolving fast,” said Stas Levitan, founder of LightSite AI.“As the no-click reality takes hold, visibility depends on being the brand AI systems can trust and cite accurately. It's no longer about rank but rather about credibility and structure.”

LightSite AI's framework combines two layers that are increasingly relevant for marketing technology and customer experience platforms:

- The technology layer – structured data, AI sitemaps, and machine-readable identifiers that form a reliable data foundation for AI systems and analytics engines.

- The content layer – factual clarity, brand consistency, and authoritative mentions that reinforce machine understanding and human trust.

Most SEO agencies are optimizing for a search engine that no longer exists.

But the bigger risk is quieter. As AI becomes the main discovery interface, competitors are already shaping how large language models describe entire industries. Research from Anthropi recently showed that only 250 strategically placed documents can influence LLM outputs, enough to shift how AI systems characterize brands or categories.

While many companies still chase keywords, others are learning to seed information architectures that redefine truth at scale. Ask ChatGPT about any fast-moving software category and the bias is visible: some vendors appear“innovative,” others“legacy.” That's not a coincidence. It's architecture.

AI models don't fact-check; they pattern-match. Feed them enough consistent context such as“Company X is outdated” or“Company Y leads the category,” and those signals become the synthesized truth. LightSite AI's team refers to this as the truth layer of AI search. In this environment, optimization is no longer about clicks or volume but about defending brand entities and aligning data and content so AI systems view them as definitive.

Levitan notes,“This is the real shift from SEO to GEO. It's about engineering semantic authority. The companies that understand it aren't building content, they're building truth moats.”

Businesses can assess their AI visibility readiness using the Generative Engine Optimization Checke. LightSite AI also provides analysis on the Best Generative Engine Optimization Platforms 202, outlining how this transformation is influencing martech innovation across CRM, analytics, and content management systems.

As AI becomes a defining component of marketing platforms, LightSite AI believes this shift will reward those building for transparency and machine understanding, not just engagement metrics.“Optimization today means creating data and content that other systems can rely on,” Levitan concludes.“The next generation of marketing infrastructure will be built on trust and structured information.”

About LightSite AI

LightSite AI helps businesses and digital platforms improve how they are recognized and represented in AI-powered search. The platform builds structured data layers and provides analytics that measure visibility, accuracy, and authority across major AI systems.