Greg Toews Announces The Release Of The Angelic Encyclopedia, A Modern Guide To Working With Angels And Unlocking Divine Wisdom

Astara, Inc. has just released The Angelic Encyclopedia, the complete guide to working with angels. Just in time for the holidays and to meet the urgent need across the globe for spiritual evolution, this book delivers just in time for the holidays.

Palos Verdes Estates, CA - Nov 5, 2025 - Are you ready to elevate your consciousness, access profound intuitive wisdom, and tap into a powerful source of inspiration? Greg Toews, a leading voice in spiritual and esoteric studies, announces the release of his groundbreaking new book, The Angelic Encyclopedia: Your Key to Working with Angels. This is more than a book; it's a comprehensive manual for experiencing higher consciousness and aligning with divine intelligence.







The Angelic Encyclopedia is a complete guide to modern theurgy -the ancient practice of creating a deep, conscious connection with divine light and angelic energies. Toews strips away centuries of dogma to offer readers practical methods for directly engaging with the angelic realm.

"This book is for anyone who feels a calling for something more profound, who seeks not just information, but a true transformation," says author Greg Toews. "We are all wired to connect with higher frequencies of existence. The Angelic Encyclopedia provides the map and the keys to open that door, allowing you to bring angelic guidance and intuitive presence directly into your daily life."

Entering the Angelic Dimension: Learn practical techniques to raise your vibration, access higher consciousness, and confidently navigate the subtle realm of angels.

The Essence of Angelic Intelligence: Discover how to tap into the portal of divine providence, inspiration, and wisdom, unlocking a boundless source of guidance for personal and professional life.

The 51 Angelic Names: An in-depth exploration of 51 distinct Angelic Names, detailing their unique qualities, specific powers, and practical applications for help with love, abundance, healing, clarity, and more.

A Complete Guide to Modern Theurgy: Master the methods for establishing a deep, authentic, and lasting connection with the higher frequencies of angelic vibration. The Angelic Encyclopedia is the essential resource for anyone looking to go beyond passive belief to establish an active, powerful partnership with the divine. It is now available for purchase on or

Greg Toews, President of Astara inc. is a noted researcher, author and spiritual teacher who has dedicated his life to exploring the intersection of consciousness, esoteric wisdom, and practical spirituality. He guides students worldwide in accessing their Highest Self potential.

Since 1951, Astara has existed to provide humanity with the knowledge of the Laws of the Universe, so that they may learn to make decisions based upon their own Higher Guidance. Spiritual self-realization is emphasized and information is provided to guide seekers onto their own sacred life's path. Astara's teachings bridge the gap between contemporary Eastern and Western spiritual philosophies, presenting their mysteries in a clear context with the wisdom of ancient spiritual truths.

Valarie Anderson, Publications Director, ASTARA, Inc.

Email:...