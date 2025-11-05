Start 2026 Strong: The Jupiter School Offers Year-Round Open Enrollment For Early Childhood Programs In Orlando

MENAFN - GetNews) As families set intentions for the new year, The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, invites parents to give their children a joyful and purposeful start to 2026 through its year-round open enrollment for full-day early childhood programs. From infants to VPK, The Jupiter School provides a nurturing, inspiring environment where young learners thrive every day of the year.

Orlando, FL - November 5, 2025 - As families set intentions for the new year, The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, invites parents to give their children a joyful and purposeful start to 2026 through its year-round open enrollment for full-day early childhood programs. From infants to VPK, The Jupiter School provides a nurturing, inspiring environment where young learners thrive every day of the year.

Known for its integration of Montessori philosophy with engaging, hands-on curriculum, The Jupiter School offers a unique approach that supports children's growth academically, socially, emotionally, and physically. With enrollment open year-round, families don't have to wait for a traditional school calendar to find the right fit for their child's education.

“We believe every day is the right day to begin a love for learning,” said Ritika Ghosh, co-owner of The Jupiter School.“Whether it's January or June, we welcome families into our school community and provide children with a space where they are seen, supported, and encouraged to explore the world around them.”

The Jupiter School offers programs for:



Infants (6 weeks to 12 months): Focused on security, bonding, and early sensory development

Toddlers (12 to 24 months): Encouraging motor skills, communication, and independence Preschool and Pre-K: Supporting academic readiness, social development, and joyful discovery through Montessori-guided learning



With individualized attention, small class sizes, and a dedicated team of educators, The Jupiter School ensures each child is nurtured at their own pace. Parents benefit from the flexibility of year-round enrollment and the reassurance of a curriculum that fosters confidence, curiosity, and school readiness.

To begin 2026 with purpose and joy, families are encouraged to learn more about The Jupiter School's programs and schedule a tour by visiting The Jupiter School's website.

About The Jupiter School

The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, provides full-day early childhood education programs that nurture children's social, emotional, and physical development. Combining Montessori principles with engaging, interactive learning experiences, The Jupiter School empowers young learners to embrace the joy of learning and become confident, curious individuals.