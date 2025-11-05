403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Makes Contracts With 7 Foreign Ice Hockey Players To Play In National League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Winter Games Club has worked out contracts with seven professional foreign champions to play in the national league for the 2025-2026 season.
The club president, Fehaid Al-Ajmi, said at a news conference on Wednesday that the conntracted players are the Russian striker Elia Dordoyeski, his compatriots who play as defenders Ann Tsypin and Vladislav Zilopov, the goalkeeper Nikita Elpidiev and the Serb striker Bojan Ziderfilc, in addition to the Belarussians Valeri Bitzivic (striker) and Denis Shrivitc.
He added that these players were distributed to several teams partaking in the tournament, due in April. These teams include the Warriors, Kuwait Stars, Ice Stars, Kuwait Camels and Kuwait Moosheads.
The national team is preparing for the world cup tournament -- the fourth tier -- to be hosted by Kuwait in April. The Kuwaiti team ranked second once and third twice in the international competitions over the past three years.
Teams from Singapore, Armenia, Iran, Indonesia and Malaysia will partake in the international championship that would be held in Kuwait. (end)
sad
The club president, Fehaid Al-Ajmi, said at a news conference on Wednesday that the conntracted players are the Russian striker Elia Dordoyeski, his compatriots who play as defenders Ann Tsypin and Vladislav Zilopov, the goalkeeper Nikita Elpidiev and the Serb striker Bojan Ziderfilc, in addition to the Belarussians Valeri Bitzivic (striker) and Denis Shrivitc.
He added that these players were distributed to several teams partaking in the tournament, due in April. These teams include the Warriors, Kuwait Stars, Ice Stars, Kuwait Camels and Kuwait Moosheads.
The national team is preparing for the world cup tournament -- the fourth tier -- to be hosted by Kuwait in April. The Kuwaiti team ranked second once and third twice in the international competitions over the past three years.
Teams from Singapore, Armenia, Iran, Indonesia and Malaysia will partake in the international championship that would be held in Kuwait. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment