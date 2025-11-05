403
Kuwait, EU Commission Eye Closer Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Economic and trade issues of mutual concern between GCC and EU states featured high on the talks held Wednesday between Kuwait's Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem and Minister of Trade and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel on one side and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefccovic on the other.
During the meeting, the conferees expressed common desire and endeavors to boost strategic relations between the two sides that are based on reciprocal interests and benefits, along discussing economic partnership opportunities, Kuwait's Finance Ministry said in a statement.
Both sides discussed the opportunities of enhancing collaboration and growth within the framework of ongoing talks on some agreements aiming to open new horizons of future cooperation, mainly in trade and economy, according to the statement.
The meeting came within the framework of Sefccovic's official visit to Kuwait to partake in the EU-GCC Business Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.
EU Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen and a host of senior Kuwaiti officials, in addition to the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority attended the meeting. (end)
