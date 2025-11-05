Planet Fitness Hosts Seventh Annual FREE Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway In Atlanta, Nov. 24

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 500 free turkeys will be distributed to local residents and club members while supplies last

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness is helping metro Atlanta families kick off the holiday season with gratitude and good cheer during its seventh annual turkey giveaway on Monday, Nov. 24. The initiative reflects the company's commitment to supporting the neighborhoods it serves – not only by promoting physical wellness inside the gym, but also by nurturing community well-being beyond it. A total of 500 free, full-size frozen turkeys will be distributed to local residents, families and club members at the Decatur (Wesley Chapel) and Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd) Planet Fitness locations.

Community members are invited to stop by these Judgement Free Zones® to pick up a complimentary turkey while supplies last. The Decatur (Wesley Chapel) location will begin distributing turkeys at 11 a.m., followed by the Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd ) location at 2 p.m.

WHAT: Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd) & Decatur (Wesley Chapel) Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway



Donated by The Flynn Group, a Planet Fitness franchise division Judgment Free Zone® expresses gratitude to local community with FREE Thanksgiving staple

WHERE: Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd) Planet Fitness

1900 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30087

404-501-0056

Decatur (Wesley Chapel) Planet Fitness

2460 Wesley Chapel Rd

Decatur, GA 30035

678-691-0660

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 24

11 a.m., and 2 p.m. respectively

HOW: Planet Fitness members and local community members can receive a FREE turkey, while supplies last.

CONTACT: Name: Caroline Day