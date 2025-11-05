Degreesight Welcomes Higher Education Veteran Michael Cronin As Vice President Of Partnerships

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DegreeSight, a leading technology and services company helping colleges and universities grow transfer enrollment, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Cronin as Vice President of Partnerships. With over two decades of experience in higher education, including his most recent role as Vice President of Enrollment Management at Ruffalo Noel Levitz, Cronin brings a wealth of insight, innovation, and deep understanding of the enrollment challenges institutions face today.

“Michael brings not only decades of experience in enrollment strategy, but also a deep understanding of how institutions can remove barriers for transfer students,” said Drew Melendres, Co-Founder of DegreeSight.“His expertise will help us guide our partners through the evolving higher ed landscape and deliver on our mission of measurable, strategic enrollment growth.”

Cronin began his career supporting federal policy research in Washington, D.C., before transitioning to enrollment leadership roles at the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School. He later held senior positions at Temple University, the College Board, and Ruffalo Noel Levitz, where he worked across institutions of all sizes and sectors. Reflecting on his career path, Cronin shared:

“What drew me into higher education was the vibrancy and mission of the campuses. The promise of education, and ensuring access and equity, has been the driving force behind my work ever since.”

His move to DegreeSight marks a strategic alignment with his long-held passion for solving systemic barriers that impact student success, especially for transfer students.

“We've talked about the enrollment cliff for years, well, it's here,” said Cronin.“Institutions are facing declining high school graduate numbers, rising costs, and increased competition from alternative credentials. The old models no longer work, and many institutions lack the infrastructure to respond. DegreeSight helps break those operational silos.”

Cronin was particularly drawn to DegreeSight's approach to solving one of the most persistent pain points in higher ed, transfer credit evaluation.

“So many students can't answer three critical questions before applying: How many of my credits will transfer? How far am I from a degree? And can I afford this? DegreeSight answers those questions up front, with accuracy and speed. That's transformative.”

He was also impressed by DegreeSight's bold guarantee:

“For over a decade, I've been asked if we could back our solutions with an ROI guarantee. DegreeSight does. That's a breath of fresh air and something I'm proud to stand behind.”

Looking ahead, Cronin sees transfer strategy as a critical lever for institutional growth:

“Institutions need to design the transfer experience with the same intentionality and urgency as freshman recruitment. Those who do will be the ones who win in 2025 and beyond.”

As Vice President of Partnerships, Cronin will work closely with DegreeSight's institutional partners, offering high-level guidance to optimize enrollment strategies and create sustainable, scalable pathways to student success.