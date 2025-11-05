Whitefox Defense And Glamco Aviation Sign Strategic Collaboration To Expand Airspace Security Across Southeast Asia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a U.S.-based leader in counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) and airspace intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Glamco Aviation Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based technology integrator serving defense, aviation, and security sectors across Southeast Asia.

Building on a successful partnership that has already delivered multimillion-dollar projects, the three-year agreement formalizes WhiteFox's and Glamco's commitment to expand operations throughout Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian region. Under the agreement, Glamco will lead front-line sales, marketing, and technical integration support to expand deployment of WhiteFox's DroneFox fixed-site C-UAS system, Scorpion 3 mobile C-UAS device, and AI-powered Command-and-Control (C2) solutions that integrate multi-sensor data fusion for real-time detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of drone threats.

WhiteFox Technologies are deployed in eight countries, protecting national governments, military installations, critical infrastructure, and borders. Its RF-based systems provide real-time situational awareness and precision mitigation in sensitive environments such as airports, seaports, energy facilities, and government compounds.

“This collaboration is a natural evolution of the strong relationship WhiteFox and Glamco have built,” said Steve Haro, Chief Executive Officer of WhiteFox Defense Technologies.“Together, we will accelerate the introduction of advanced C-UAS solutions in Singapore and across Southeast Asia, helping partners safeguard critical national assets from emerging drone threats.”

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with WhiteFox,” said Justin Kho, Managing Director of Glamco Aviation.“WhiteFox's cutting-edge RF and AI-driven systems, combined with our regional integration and support expertise, position us to better serve government and enterprise customers in this vital region.”

The agreement also outlines joint pursuit of Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) programs, regional demonstrations, and collaboration on future AI-driven C2 network deployments aimed at enhancing national airspace protection and operational interoperability across Southeast Asia.

This partnership underscores WhiteFox's long-term commitment to the region and advances shared efforts to strengthen regional airspace security and ensure safer skies across Southeast Asia.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies:

WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc. is a U.S.-based global leader in RF-centric counter-UAS solutions that detect, identify, track, and mitigate unauthorized drones in real time. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, WhiteFox serves government, defense, and critical-infrastructure clients worldwide.

About Glamco Aviation Pte. Ltd.:

Based in Singapore, Glamco Aviation is a leading systems integrator delivering advanced technology solutions across aviation, defense, and security domains throughout Southeast Asia. The company partners with global OEMs to provide mission-critical capabilities to government and commercial customers.