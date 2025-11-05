Money Management International Urges Financial Resilience As Government Shutdown Reaches Historic Length

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “A month without income can cause serious financial strain, but our goal is to help workers gain the confidence to recover when paychecks resume.” - Jim Triggs, CEO, Money Management International

STAFFORD, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the current government shutdown reaches historic length, nonprofit credit counseling agency Money Management International (MMI) is stepping forward once again to help federal workers, contractors, and affected families weather the growing financial storm. The shutdown comes at a challenging time for the job market overall, as MMI notes a 24% year-over-year increase in new clients reporting job loss or income reduction as their primary reason for seeking financial counseling through the first three quarters of 2025.

While the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensures that furloughed and excepted federal employees will eventually receive back pay once funding is restored, that guarantee does little to ease the immediate stress of missing multiple paychecks. It also does not apply to contractors and other downstream workers. For millions of Americans who live paycheck to paycheck and lack adequate emergency savings, even a few weeks without income can lead to missed payments, rising debt, and financial anxiety.

“Even with back pay promised, a shutdown of this length creates very real financial hardship,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI.“We're hearing from workers who are using credit cards to buy groceries, delaying payment of bills, or taking on loans to stay afloat. A month-long income disruption can quickly balloon into years of unmanageable debt.”

Since the last major shutdown in 2019, MMI has counseled thousands of federal employees on strategies to manage sudden income loss, balance essential expenses, and protect their credit. Today, as the current shutdown continues, MMI is expanding its outreach to help workers and households nationwide build financial resilience before, during, and after work stoppages.

MMI counselors are providing personalized guidance on creating a“shutdown survival budget”, identifying which bills to prioritize, exploring debt repayment options, and maintaining communication with creditors to minimize damage to credit scores.

Federal employees, contractors, and others experiencing financial stress can contact MMI 24/7 at 866.889.9347 or visit MoneyManagement to connect with a certified counselor. MMI's experts offer compassionate, confidential advice to help Americans regain control and peace of mind during uncertain times.

