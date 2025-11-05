403
Education Above All Foundation Highlights The Role Of Education In Combating Poverty, Building Climate Resilience, And Promoting Social Inclusion At The Second World Summit For Social Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the second day of the Second World Summit for Social Development, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, continued to lead the global conversation on education and sustainable development through two pivotal sessions. Hosted in collaboration with international partners, the discussions focused on unlocking innovative financing for education and advancing integrated approaches to climate resilience, poverty eradication, and inclusion, reaffirming EAA's Foundation mission to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.
The Reach Out To All (ROTA) programme, in collaboration with the SLNI, UNDP, UNICEF, the POWER Foundation, the Commission on the Status of Women Geneva and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations, hosted a high-level session titled“Learning for Climate Resilience: Integrated Pathways for Poverty Eradication, Jobs & Inclusion.” The discussion underscored the critical role of education in addressing the interconnected challenges of poverty, unemployment, and climate vulnerability. By showcasing integrated models that combine literacy, vocational training, and environmental awareness, the session demonstrated how education can empower youth and women, particularly in fragile, climate-affected contexts, to lead community-based solutions that promote sustainable development and inclusion.
The panel brought together global and youth leaders committed to advancing the education–climate nexus. Speakers included Ms. Ivana Zivkovic, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator, and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, UNDP; Ms. Lana Al Wreikat, Director for the Gulf Area, UNICEF; H.E. Mr. Muhammadou M.O. Kah, Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the United Nations; Mr. Abdulla Al-Abdulla, Executive Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, EAA Foundation; Ms. Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh, Generation17 Youth Representative, UNDP; and representatives from the Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative including, COO and President Ms. Hauwa Abbas; Media and Engagement Lead, Ms. Goodnews Chukwunyem, andYouth Advocate Ms. Aisha Isa Ushata. Together, they explored policy and programmatic recommendations for scaling climate-resilient education and green livelihood opportunities, calling for strengthened partnerships that place education at the heart of climate adaptation and social justice.
In addition, the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, in partnership with the OECD, convened a high-level session titled“From Silos to Synergy: Unlocking Education Financing Through Philanthropy” as part of the Second World Summit for Social Development. The event examined how Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships (PPPPs) can help bridge the USD 97 billion annual financing gap for education in low- and lower-middle-income countries. Building on priorities set during the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, the session explored how philanthropic actors, governments, and development institutions can collaborate to create catalytic co-funding models that advance Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education).
Opening remarks were delivered by Mr. Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of the Education Above All Foundation, and Ms. Mary-Beth Goodman, Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD. The session featured Ms. Bathylle Missika, Head of the Inclusive Development & Partnerships Division, OECD Development Centre, as the co-lead moderator alongside Ms. Dana Al-Anzy, Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Education Above All Foundation. The session was divided into a high level policy discussion followed by a technical discussion brought together distinguished speakers including Ms. Kate Hampton, CEO, Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF); Ms. Laila Hosny, CEO, Sawiris Foundation for Social Development; Ms. Vanessa Anyoti, CEO, Jakaya Mrisho Foundation; Mr. Leonardo De Castro Pinheiro, Executive Director of Strategy, Policy and Research, EAA foundation; Ms. Natou Bamba-Colon, Senior Mobilization & Partnership Advisor, Agence Française de Développement; H.E. Mr. Nesmy Manigat, Former Minister of Education, Haiti & Lead, Global Partnership for Education High-Level Envoy.
Mr. Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of EAA Foundation, said:“Our presence at the Summit underscores EAA Foundation's unwavering commitment to making education a driving force for equality, resilience, and opportunity. Through our sessions at the summit on access to quality education, youth employment, green skills, education financing, support for displaced learners, climate resilience, and poverty eradication, we are demonstrating how inclusive and quality education can create pathways to decent work, stability, and sustainable development. Together with our partners, we are shaping global solutions that empower learners, equip youth for the future, and strengthen societies for generations to come.”
On the final day of the Summit, The Educate A Child (EAC) programme, in collaboration with UNICEF, will host a high-level session titled“Education is a Key Pillar for Poverty Eradication, Employment, and Social Inclusion.” The session will reaffirm that education is central to social development - not merely a social service but a transformative investment that will drive progress across all dimensions of sustainable development. The discussion will underscore education's power in enabling equitable and resilient societies by lifting individuals out of poverty, expanding access to decent employment, and fostering cohesive, equitable societies. It will also highlight the urgency of placing education at the center of national policies and international cooperation frameworks for social development, particularly in countries grappling with inequality, unemployment, and conflict, to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The panel will bring together international leaders and partners committed to advancing inclusive, rights-based education systems. Speakers will include: H.E. Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Minister of Education, Republic of Liberia, Mr. Omar Abdi, Deputy Executive Director, UNICEF; Mr. Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner, UNHCR; Ms. Inger Ashing, CEO, Save the Children; Mr. Ferdinando Regalía, Manager, Social Sector, Inter-American Development Bank (IaDB); Mr. Nhial Deng, Youth Advocate and former EAC UNHCR student; and Mr. Mohammed Al-Kubaisi, CEO, Education Above All Foundation. Together, they will explore how cross-sectoral collaboration and innovative financing can ensure that education remains a driving force for inclusion, resilience and shared prosperity. The session will conclude with a shared call to action for governments and multilateral institutions to invest in education as a foundation for social progress, without deepening the debt burdens of the world's poorest countries.
