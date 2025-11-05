Rimini Street Announces Upcoming 2025 Investor Events Schedule

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, managed services and Agentic AI ERP innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced the following upcoming 2025 Investor Events Schedule.

Investor Conferences:

Michael L. Perica, chief financial officer and Dean Pohl, vice president, treasurer and investor relations, will be meeting with investors one-on-one and in small group meetings at the following Investor Conferences.



November 18, 2025: Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference, NYC November 19, 2025: Roth Capital 14th Annual Technology, NYC

Rimini Street Investor Day 2025:

In addition, join CEO, Seth Ravin and his Senior Executive Team who will share their vision, strategy, sales and execution model, financial model and guidance. Clients from around the world will participate in a panel discussion and details about new growth drivers such as the Company's new Agentic AI ERP solutions, powered by ServiceNow, will be shared.

December 3, 2025: Rimini Street Investor Day 2025, NYC

Register: Investor Day 2025 - webinar, or contact Rimini Street IR at ... if you would like to attend in-person

To schedule a meeting, please contact your salesperson or Rimini Street IR at .... Visit the Rimini Street investor relations site for additional information regarding the Company and the upcoming events.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a proven, trusted global provider of end-to-end, mission-critical enterprise software support, managed services and innovative Agentic AI ERP solutions, and is the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company has signed thousands of IT service contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who have leveraged the Rimini Smart PathTM methodology to achieve better operational outcomes, billions of US dollars in savings and fund AI and other innovation. To learn more, please visit , and connect with Rimini Street on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2025 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved.“Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink