Investornewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI) Executes LOI To Lease Five-Acre Site In Mulhall, Oklahoma For Modular AI Data Center Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BluSky AI (OTCID: BSAI), a developer of prefabricated modular AI infrastructure and GPU-as-a-Service platforms, has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to lease approximately five acres in Mulhall, Oklahoma, advancing its next phase of modular data center deployment. The proposed 10-year lease, with two optional five-year extensions, features a base rent of $4,000 per month and performance-linked payments scaling with installed power capacity, reaching $30,000 monthly for 11 MW of active modules. CEO Trent D'Ambrosio said the site offers the right mix of energy availability, community partnership, and location to support BluSky AI's mission to democratize access to AI compute across energy-rich regions in the western United States.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next generation scalable AI Factories provide speed-to-market, and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

