Fedex Earns Top Honor: 2025 Best Community Improvement Program

MENAFN - 3BL) The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center named FedEx the winner of the 2025 Citizens Award in the Best Community Improvement Program category. The award recognizes FedEx for its collaboration with Feed the Children. Since 2023, FedEx and Feed the Children have operated a year‐round, hub‐based program to curb childhood food insecurity, marrying FedEx's logistics prowess with Feed the Children's on‐the‐ground distribution expertise. Working with schools, the partners serve students and families through Feed the Children's Food & Essentials hub program. The shared goal: a future where no child is held back by hunger or lack of basic resources.

Across the United States, many families face difficult choices between groceries, rent, and school supplies. The program aims to address root causes of hunger by delivering nutritious food, personal care items, and school materials through local school districts-creating predictable, dignified access to essentials.

This initiative emphasizes more than immediate relief. It integrates logistics, education, and community feedback to create a scalable system adaptable to different neighborhoods, urban and rural alike. Leadership from both FedEx and Feed the Children remains actively involved, ensuring continuous oversight and alignment with broader social goals.

“FedEx is proud to work alongside Feed the Children to deliver nutritious food, essential household and personal care items, school supplies, books, and more to the Food & Essentials Hubs, serving students and families where they are,” said Jenny Robertson, SVP Marketing & Communications, FedEx.“Our team members take great pride in programs and volunteer opportunities that support our neighbors. We are committed to building strong local communities and delivering positive change around the world-starting with the places where we live and work.”

Impact highlights since the collaboration began

2023–2024 school year



Operated across nine school districts-including Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Orlando, and Phoenix.

More than 58,000 students across 370 schools reached.

Distributed over 346,000 meals and nearly 335,000 pounds of essential personal care items. Total value of distributed goods exceeded $4.7 million.

2024–2025 school year



Expanded geographic reach and service capacity to high‐need areas.

Continued distribution of more than $3 million in essential household and personal care items. Opened a new location in Los Angeles in response to heightened community needs after the LA wildfires.

Meals provided exceeded 566,000, a 63% increase from the previous year.

2025–2026 school year

The program tracks not only the volume of goods distributed but also its impact on family well‐being and student performance:



88.9% of the districts felt that the Food & Essentials Hub program improved student behavior and attendance.



100% of the districts felt that the Food & Essentials Hub program improved students' self-confidence.



100% of districts were extremely satisfied with the household and personal care items

77.8% of districts were extremely satisfied with the food products.

Tamara Sandberg, Vice President of U.S. Mission Impact at Feed the Children, told the team at the Memphis launch audience,“Kids can't be hungry for knowledge if they are hungry for food.” That insight continues to drive the mission to remove barriers for students and families by uplifting local communities. FedEx Cares connects the passion and expertise of our team members with the resources of leading nonprofits, like Feed the Children, to help solve some of the world's most pressing problems.

The Chamber Foundation's Citizens Awards spotlight the powerful role businesses can play in communities worldwide. Winners are selected for their significant positive impact and their ability to drive innovative solutions to pressing challenges.

The Chamber Foundation announced the winners of the 2025 Citizens Awards on Oct. 28 at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Learn more about the awards program here.

