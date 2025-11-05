Smack Dab Responds To ICE Activity In Rogers Park, Reaffirms Commitment To Community Safety

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Smack Dab, a neighborhood breakfast café and brunch spot in Chicago's Rogers Park community, has strengthened its local safety initiatives following recent reports of ICE activity in the area. In response, the business distributed free safety whistles, shared“Know Your Rights” resources, and offered complimentary coffee, cold brew, and pastries to residents and volunteers participating in community defense and neighborhood watch efforts.

According to the Smack Dab team, these actions reflect the restaurant's broader mission of serving both food and community. Posters inside the café outline steps for responding to ICE encounters, including verifying warrants and contacting the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) hotline. Staff were briefed on the city's executive order prohibiting ICE activity on city-owned property, and guidance was made available to customers who wanted to learn more about their rights and how to support their neighbors.

“Restaurants have always been more than just places to eat,” said Teeny, co-owner of Smack Dab.“They're places where people gather and look out for one another. When our neighbors feel unsafe, our responsibility is to stand beside them. Smack Dab will always be a safe space.”

COMMUNITY SAFETY MEASURES

Smack Dab restocked 300 free whistles that residents could take to share with friends, partners, and coworkers. Signs posted by the shop's entrances and phones list the ICE response hotline and steps for safe documentation if activity is observed.

“Community defense doesn't have to look like confrontation,” Teeny said.“Sometimes it looks like handing someone a whistle, a hot cup of coffee, and a reminder that they're not alone.”

NEIGHBORHOOD SUPPORT AND PUBLIC RESPONSE

The café's efforts were widely shared across social media, with local residents expressing gratitude for Smack Dab's leadership in Rogers Park. Community members commented with messages such as,“You are the heart and soul of RP,” and“Your crew inspires me daily.”

Posts and videos from the Smack Dab team have received more than 1,100 likes and dozens of supportive comments, reflecting a strong sense of appreciation from the surrounding community.

“Every message we get reminds me why we do this,” said Teeny.“If we have space, resources, and trust, then we have a duty to show up.”

A MISSION ROOTED IN FOOD AND COMMUNITY CARE

Smack Dab's commitment to community safety and mutual aid is part of its broader mission to serve as a neighborhood anchor. The restaurant is known for its inclusive menu and creative approach to brunch in Chicago, offering options that are vegan, gluten-free, and allergen-friendly. It also provides catering in Chicago for small businesses, events, and local organizations that share a passion for community-centered values.

“The reason we do brunch, the reason we do catering, the reason we run this restaurant at all is so we can do this work,” Teeny said.“Food gives us the means to give back. It's how we keep showing up, whether that means serving breakfast sammies on a Sunday or standing in the street with our neighbors when they need us most.”

For more than a decade, Smack Dab has been recognized across Chicago's North Side for its food and its advocacy. Its dedication to inclusion and care has made it a trusted fixture for those seeking both nourishment and connection.

ABOUT SMACK DAB

Smack Dab is a queer woman-owned neighborhood restaurant in Chicago's Rogers Park community known for its legendary breakfast sandwiches, inclusive menus, and community-driven mission. Since opening in 2014, Smack Dab has served thousands of meals through its monthly community programs and catered events across the city. Beyond food, the restaurant is dedicated to advancing justice, safety, and care in Chicago's neighborhoods, proving that good business and good deeds belong at the same table.