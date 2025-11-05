Two Step Farm Debuts The First Dance Hall In A Master-Planned Community At Its Grand Opening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oxland Group, a Houston-based residential development company, announced today the grand opening of Two Step Farm, its newest master-planned community located at 11725 Howdy Drive in Montgomery, Texas. The Grand Opening Event will be held on Saturday, November 8 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Two Step Farm.

One of Two Step Farm's feature amenities is Two Step Hall, designed in collaboration with the Texas Dance Hall Preservation to pay homage to the iconic dance halls built by German and Czech immigrants in the mid-1800's that once anchored small-town life across the Lone Star State. At approximately 9,000 square feet, Two Step Hall captures that same spirit on a scale large enough to host live music, community gatherings, and celebrations.

“Two Step Farm is unlike any other community in the country,” says Tom Woliver, co-president of Oxland Group.“We're not just building homes, we're cultivating a new way of living that revitalizes old Texas traditions. From music that brings neighbors together to unique amenities inspired by Texas history like our dance hall, everything here celebrates community connection and Texas hospitality.”

Working with Houston-based Old World Lumber, the building is wrapped in historic reclaimed materials that bring authenticity, warmth, and history into every detail.“The hall has been reimagined for a new generation of 'settlers' in Montgomery County, honoring the past while writing the next chapter in Texas dance hall history,” says Chris Janson, principal at LRK.

To bring music to life at Two Step Farm, Woliver enlisted Texas Music Project to be the community's music charity of choice. Texas Music Project's mission is to help raise funds and awareness for music education programs in Texas schools and the community. It is a statewide nonprofit that promotes Texas's rich musical heritage while showcasing the next generation of music legends. In celebration of the community's grand opening event on November 8, the nonprofit has booked local artists to perform and will give young artists opportunities to perform live at future events.

“With music at the heart of the community, this is truly a special place,” says Michael Clay, executive director of Texas Music Project.“We're thrilled to be a part of Two Step Farm's grand opening and look forward to seeing the dance hall come to life.”

The 2,000-acre community offers new homes from mid $300,000 to over $1 million by Autograph Homes, Coventry Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Custom Homes, DSLD Homes, Highland Homes, Partners in Building, Perry Homes, and Pulte Homes. It is also planned to feature a 55+ resort community from Trilogy® by Shea Homes®. Amenities now open at Two Step Farm include a cafe, coworking space, beer garden, community garden, goat farm, trail network, children's play area, and more.

About Oxland Group

Oxland Group is a full-service capital investment and real estate development company with principal-level expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, development, land transaction and value creation. RCLCO's 2023, 2024 and 2025 nationwide list of 50 top-selling communities included Oxland Group's Painted Tree community in McKinney, Texas. The company is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm whose primary investment platform is residential real estate. Learn more at oxlandgroup.