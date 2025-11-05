Access Recognized As A 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting their customers and helping companies grow

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world's largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is proud to announce its third recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list. The prestigious award honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting their customers and helping startups grow. Access was selected based on several criteria including top reviews by Access clients.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, information management, cloud migration, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions. Access' multiple recognitions by Inc. Power Partners demonstrate its ongoing dedication to delivering outstanding service and support to its customers across industries.

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

Having real-time, secure access to regulated information is a critical need for companies around the globe. Access provides information management solutions that enable customers to manage both their physical and digital records in a secure and compliant way. Its award-winning flagship solution, Access Unify, leverages AI technology combined with exceptional records management service to deliver industry-leading value and ROI.

“ We are proud to be recognized by the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The relationship with our customers is central to Access' mission, making this award especially rewarding,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access.“Our commitment at Access is to go above and beyond for our Team Members, clients and community. Whether it be through our service, innovation, or other support, we're excited to continue evolving and driving further progress in the information management industry.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America's 2024 and 2025 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity lists, and its World's Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

CONTACT:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

...