Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Monthly Declaration Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares


2025-11-05 12:16:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 5th November 2025

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights
31 October 2025 111 989 823 Number of voting rights (1):
194 044 691
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
193 914 150

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1) Including treasury shares

(2) After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment

  • MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_October 2025

