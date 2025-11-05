AWARE: A New Milestone For Europe's Public Warning System

[Plaisir, 5 November 2025] – The EU-funded AWARE project led by Telespazio France, has reached another important milestone by organising its second live demonstration of its public warning system in Europe, held at the JCDecaux headquarters in Plaisir, France.

The objective was to showcase how innovation can strengthen citizen safety through real-time alerts broadcast directly in public spaces via the European satellite navigation constellation Galileo.

Integrated into JCDecaux's digital street furniture, the AWARE module can instantly relay via Galileo warning messages in the street-when and where danger occurs. Designed to blend seamlessly into the urban environment, this digital furniture embodies the values of civic and connected urban media: useful, dynamic and responsive, it is designed to deliver essential local information in all circumstances. By leveraging this visible, connected infrastructure, the AWARE system can be activated in various emergency scenarios: major industrial accidents (such as Seveso-type events) involving hazardous materials, natural disasters such as flash floods, storms or wildfires, or large-scale urban emergencies requiring evacuation.

Connected to the Galileo Emergency Warning Satellite Service (EWSS), this satellite-based system remains fully operational even when terrestrial telecommunication networks are disrupted.

The demonstration organised on November 4th, 2025, simulated a severe thunderstorm leading to an accident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials on a highway near the city centre. Upon receiving the Galileo EWSS signal, the digital urban screens equipped with the AWARE module broadcast a visual warning message, instantly alerting citizens in the affected area. The event confirmed the ability of proximity and mobility media to deliver prevention and crisis management messages effectively and clearly.

The event brought together representatives of the AWARE consortium, civil protection authorities, and public decision-makers, who observed firsthand the responsiveness of the system and its ability to transform a Galileo satellite alert into an instant, location-based warning.

This demonstration confirmed the operational maturity and technological reliability of the AWARE module, capable of ensuring the fast, secure and targeted dissemination of public warning messages.

By displaying alerts on digital screens visible to everyone in public spaces, AWARE complements and strengthens existing alert systems, extending public warning beyond smartphones and contributing to better information and protection for citizens during crises.

Corinne Mailles, Deputy CEO of Telespazio France, said“As a trusted operator for European institutions, Telespazio France is proud to lead the AWARE project and to contribute its expertise in satellite navigation systems to the safety of the population. By combining space technologies with JCDecaux's digital solutions, we are able to deliver essential information directly to users in a simple, fast and effective way, via the Galileo satellites. Yesterday's successful demonstration confirms both the relevance and the maturity of the Galileo Emergency Warning Satellite Service (EWSS), as preparations continue for its operational rollout across European countries. The innovative service developed under the AWARE project paves the way for a more resilient and safer world for all European citizens.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said:“Once again, JCDecaux is innovating for the benefit of cities and citizens. With AWARE, we are fostering this pioneering spirit by demonstrating, together with our partners, how technology, when designed to serve the public interest, can improve the protection of citizens. By integrating the European Galileo satellite constellation into our network of digital street furniture, we will bring the power of our media anchored in the public space to the action of public authorities and civil security (firefighters, emergency services, rescue workers, etc...) for risk prevention and crisis management, in an approach based on French and European sovereignty. This project, the result of close collaboration between public and private, national and European partners - the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA), CNES, Telespazio and JCDecaux in particular - illustrates our conviction: progress only makes sense when it benefits everyone, in a city that is more connected, more responsive and profoundly human.”

About the AWARE Project

The AWARE project, coordinated by Telespazio France and funded by the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA), integrates the Galileo Emergency Warning Satellite Service (EWSS) into fixed public warning devices such as digital panels, sirens and indoor systems. It brings together eight partners from four countries:

Telespazio France, CNES, FDC, JCDecaux, and the University of Strasbourg (France); EENA (Belgium); Genasys (Spain); and the Slovenian Civil Protection Authority.

Following a successful first demonstration in Slovenia, the 2025 Plaisir event (France) confirmed the system's robustness and adaptability in an urban environment, marking another major step forward in Europe's efforts to protect populations rapidly through the Galileo satellite European constellation.

About the Galileo Emergency Warning Satellite Service (EWSS):

The Galileo Emergency Warning Satellite Service (EWSS) is a new service of Europe's Galileo navigation system, providing satellite-based emergency alert capabilities. EWSS enables civil protection authorities to send alert messages directly to Galileo-enabled smartphones and other compatible devices (such as navigation units, display panels and sirens) within a targeted area. Operating independently of terrestrial mobile networks, EWSS ensures alert delivery even when traditional infrastructures are unavailable, offering a global, fast and resilient coverage during both natural and human-made disasters.

This free service complements existing national public warning systems, ensuring reliable dissemination in both urban and rural areas, including remote zones or during network congestion. EWSS contributes to the UN Early Warnings for All initiative, supporting the goal of universal access to multi-hazard warning systems by 2030.

About JCDecaux:

JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, is present in more than 80 countries and 3,894 cities with over 10,000 inhabitants. The Group develops all activities related to street furniture, transport advertising (with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways) and large-format billboards. For more than 60 years, JCDecaux has been recognised for its innovation, quality, aesthetics, and functionality. As a major player in smart cities, JCDecaux works toward an increasingly human, open, and sustainable connected city. The Group practices and promotes responsible outdoor advertising, placing more than ever social responsibility and environmental quality at the heart of its solutions and activities, in line with its 2030 ESG roadmap.

About Telespazio France:

Telespazio France is a leading European provider of satellite operations and services, and a subsidiary of the Telespazio Group, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%). With over 30 years of experience and nearly 500 employees across sites in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Paris and Kourou, Telespazio France covers the full range of space-related domains: telecommunications, Earth observation, navigation, and value-added services. It is also the main industrial partner at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, responsible for the maintenance and operation of space infrastructures. Telespazio France is committed to providing innovative, reliable and high-performance satellite solutions tailored to the needs of public and private stakeholders, particularly in critical communications management and disaster resilience.

