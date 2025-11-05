Steelhead Productions Named To Inc.'S 2025 Power Partner Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit and event agency known for its creativity and sustainable practices, has once again been named to Inc. Business Media's 2025 Power Partner Awards.



A Celebration of Partnership Excellence

Now in its fourth year, the Inc. Power Partner Awards spotlight standout B2B companies that go beyond simply providing services-they become true growth partners for their clients.

Steelhead's third consecutive recognition highlights its long-term commitment to:

Building trust-based client relationships

Delivering sustainable, creative solutions

Driving measurable business success

“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director at Inc.“Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”

How Companies Make the List

Each year, Inc. evaluates thousands of B2B organizations worldwide, recognizing only those that demonstrate:

Exceptional client relationships

Proven reliability and results

Outstanding client testimonials validating real-world partnership and impact

For Steelhead, this recognition carries extra meaning - it's built directly on verified client feedback, affirming that its“Peace of Mind” promise resonates with the marketers and brands it serves.

Client Voices: Real Partnerships in Action

“As a Marketing professional, I've managed countless booth builds, and partnering with Steelhead has been a breath of fresh air. Steelhead truly lives up to their promise of 'Peace of Mind.' Their professionalism, creativity, and reliability made every step of our exhibit experience seamless. With partners like Omar Jimenez and Kari Mills, who feel like an extension of our team, Steelhead brings calm, clarity, and excellence to everything they do.”

- Heena Virjee, Sr. Marketing Manager, Salto Systems

“Steelhead makes it possible for us to deliver big amid incredible complexity. They handle everything-from concept to onsite support-so we can focus on launching our product. The result is a show-stopping presence that places us alongside major industry leaders such as Tesla. Our booth gives us instant credibility with clients and investors. Steelhead's creative process gives us exactly what we need: a dynamic, credible platform to introduce our software, connect with clients, and make a lasting impression.”

- Scott McKinney, Director of Marketing, TriMark

Steelhead's consistent recognition by Inc. highlights the strength of its client relationships and its ongoing commitment to delivering creative, sustainable event experiences that make a lasting impact.

“Being named to the Inc. Power Partners list is an incredible honor-but for us, the real validation comes from our clients' trust and feedback. Every project is a partnership built on creativity, care, and accountability. Knowing our clients feel supported and confident is the true measure of success.” Omar Jimenez, Account Director

“It's so rewarding to see Steelhead recognized by Inc. Knowing that our client feedback weighs heavily into making this list makes it more special. Hearing that we make their jobs easier and bring peace of mind to complex projects-that's what drives us every day.” Kari Mills, Account Manager

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Steelhead Productions

Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Steelhead Productions is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry, recognized for innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions.

As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is dedicated to helping clients Exhibit Happy®-delivering creativity, environmental responsibility, and exceptional service in every project.