Vice President Attends 'Rajat Mahotsav' Of Chhattisgarh, Honours 'Lakhpati Didis'

Raipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, during his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, participated in several events held at different places, including Nava Raipur and Rajnandgaon districts.

The Vice President was on his maiden visit to Chhattisgarh to participate in 'Rajat Mahotsav' - a three-day cultural programme organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the state formed on November 1, 2000.

He witnessed an Air Show by the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) in Sendh Lake in Nava Raipur. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, formed in 1996, is renowned for its precision flying and spectacular aerial displays.

Later, Vice President Radhakrishnan inaugurated Udayachal Multi-Speciality Eye Care Institute, established in the Rajnandgaon district and honoured the donors for their valuable contribution to building the health centre.

On this occasion, he also transferred more than Rs 647 crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the 'Mahatari Vandan' scheme of the Chhattisgarh government.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also participated in 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Rajnandgaon and honoured the women who were economically empowered through the Centre's 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme.

Several 'Lakhpati Didis', who were honoured on this special occasion, spoke to IANS and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chhattisgarh government for making them economically and socially empowered.

Sangeeta Nirmal, who is associated with 'Ekta Gram Sangathan' in the state, said that the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme came as a miracle in her life as she is earning around Rs 6 lakh per annum through different businesses.

"After getting a loan from the government, she first opened a general store and then also started a fishery shop. I would like to thank PM Modi for this scheme. I would also urge the government to keep helping the women," Nirmal told IANS.

Rukmini Shahu, another beneficiary woman, who started small businesses after availing a loan from the government's scheme, stated that becoming a 'Lakhpati Didi' and then getting a memento from the Vice-President has motivated her to work hard.

"The best thing about this scheme is that the women can get a loan at a cheaper interest rate and start their small businesses. Today, I am earning between Rs 7 to 8 lakh per annum through multiple resources. I am also availing the benefits of various other schemes from the Centre and State governments," she added.