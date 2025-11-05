403
Dark Atom Studiostm Announces Casting Call For 'Young Adie' In Kid Paranormaltm
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dark Atom Studios TM is announcing an open casting call for Young Adie, the childhood version of the lead character in the upcoming supernatural adventure film Kid Paranormal TM. The production has received an overwhelming number of impressive submissions and thanks all who applied. While the role remains uncast, the team is continuing its search for a young performer who closely resembles Adie.
The announcement follows the recent release of the official Kid ParanormalTM teaser, which debuted on October 31, 2025. Fans can watch the teaser now on YouTube.
Role: Young Adie (Kid ParanormalTM)
Type: Paid, Non-Union | Shoot: 1 day (Date TBD) | Location: Louisiana area (TBD)
Character Notes: Adie is a bright, energetic girl who can speak to ghosts. We're seeking a performer who is expressive, full of life, and comfortable showing a range of emotions on camera.
Casting Specs: - Mixed-race girl, ages 7–9 - Light skin, brown eyes, curly brown hair
How to Submit: Interested guardians should DM or email... with: - Child's name & age - Recent photos (clear, natural light; no heavy filters)
“We're incredibly grateful for the many wonderful submissions we've received,” said writer-director Joe Mexican.“Young Adie is the heart of our story, and we're excited to meet the performer who brings her energy, curiosity, and courage to life on screen.”
About Kid ParanormalTM: Kid ParanormalTM follows Adie, a teenager with the rare ability to see and talk to ghosts, whose first“ghost-helping” gig spirals into a mystery that proves some jobs pay in chills instead of cash.
About Dark Atom StudiosTM: Dark Atom StudiosTM is a Louisiana-based production company creating original genre stories across film and comics, including the DopeSmackTM universe and Kid ParanormalTM.
Media & Casting Contact:
Dark Atom StudiosTM
Email:...
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
